Swiss Steel : FINMA's Takeover and State Liability Committee dismisses appeal of Liwet Holding AG against the decision of the Swiss Takeover Board of 5 March 2021

Lucerne, 20 May 2021 - With reference to its media release of 16 March 2021 Swiss Steel Holding AG announces that with decision of 18 May 2021 FINMA's Takeover and State Liability Committee has dismissed the appeal of Liwet Holding AG against the decision of the Swiss Takeover Board of 5 March 2021 with the costs of the proceedings being imposed on Liwet Holding AG. The decision of FINMA remains subject to the right of appeal against the Swiss Federal Administrative Court. For further information:



