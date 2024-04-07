FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN OR BY APPLICABLE LAW.

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.