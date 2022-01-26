Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWP   CA8710031094

SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC.

(SWP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Small Batch Series: Finca La Esperanza

01/26/2022 | 09:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our Small Batch Series is a program of limited decaf green coffee offerings that features hyper-seasonal, highly traceable, and really tasty coffees. Our newest offering is from Finca La Esperanza.

When it was time to renovate the fields of aging trees at Finca La Esperanza in El Salvador's Canton El Porvenir, the team at Café Pacas saw an opportunity. Since 2012, the farm has been progressively updated, redesigned, and reimagined as a separated varietal garden, including Red and Orange Bourbon coffees, Pacamara, Kenya, Bernardina, Mokka, and of course Pacas varieties. Coffees grown here are naturally processed nearby at the Vivagua mill. The particular lot we've chosen for this Small Batch Series offering is a naturally processed Red Bourbon.

The farm itself is perfectly suited to coffee: it spans altitudes from 1,000-1,750 masl, is shielded from winds, and allows for tremendous biodiversity and shade plants like conifers, eucalyptus, and ingas, and the farm is proximal to a wild-growing cypress forest just above. Ecologically beneficial practices on the farm itself include green-approved fertilizers, the use of fosas to capture water and organic runoff, and soil erosion prevention measures.

As a provider of more than 65 jobs within the community, Finca La Esperanza puts a special focus on the well-being of its workers, including providing wellness initiatives and offering access to mental health programs.

We're delighted to have sourced this special El Salvador coffee offering to share with our roaster partners and friends. If you're interested in purchasing this, or another Small Batch Series green coffee offering, please reach out to us.

Disclaimer

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 14:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC.
09:47aSMALL BATCH SERIES : Finca La Esperanza
PU
2021Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
2021Earnings Flash (SWP.TO) SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE Says Q3 Revenue Was $35.5 Mill..
MT
2021Swiss Water Reports Record Quarterly Volume and Adjusted EBITDA
AQ
2021SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC :  2021 Third Quarter Results
AQ
2021HALF-CAF : The Perfect Blend?
PU
2021ROASTER SPOTLIGHT : Bean Alliance
PU
2021ROASTER SPOTLIGHT : Timbertrain and Three Keys
PU
2021Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter E..
CI
2021SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE : Earnings Flash (SWP.TO) SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFE..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 97,6 M 77,6 M 77,6 M
Net income 2020 2,95 M 2,35 M 2,35 M
Net Debt 2020 63,7 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27,7 M 21,9 M 22,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC.
Duration : Period :
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank A. Dennis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Iain Carswell Chief Financial Officer
Donald J. Tringali Chairman
Kurt Dyck Principal Engineer
Barry Close Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC.0.00%22
NESTLÉ S.A.-7.63%352 291
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.01%93 435
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-3.99%67 202
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-7.17%50 066
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.86%44 323