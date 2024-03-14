SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC.

For the year ended December 31, 2023

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. ("Swiss Water" or the "Company"), dated as of March 13, 2024, provides a review of the financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 relative to the comparable periods of 2022. The quarter period represents the fourth quarter ("Q4") of our 2023 fiscal year. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with Swiss Water's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in conjunction with the Annual Information Form ("AIF"), which are available on www.sedar.com.

All financial information is presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This MD&A contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future success of our business and market opportunities. Forward-looking statements typically contain words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "continue", "could", "indicates", "plans", "will", "intend", "may", "projects", "schedule", "would" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events, although not all forward- looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: (i) expectations regarding Swiss Water's future success in various geographic markets; (ii) future financial results, including anticipated future sales and processing volumes; (iii) future dividends; (iv) the expected actions of the third parties described herein; (v) factors affecting the coffee market including supplies and commodity pricing; (vi) the expected cost to complete upgrades to production lines; and (vii) the business and financial outlook of Swiss Water. In addition, this MD&A contains financial outlook information that is intended to provide general guidance for readers based on our current estimates, which are based on numerous assumptions and may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, such financial outlook information should not be relied upon by readers. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by these statements. These risks include but are not limited to, risks related to processing volumes and sales growth, operating results, supply of coffee, supply of utilities, general industry conditions, commodity price risks, technology, competition, foreign exchange rates, interest rate risks, any new equipment upgrades timing, inflation, costs and financing of capital projects, general economic conditions and those factors described herein under the heading 'Risks & Uncertainties'.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are also based on assumptions that we believe are current and reasonable, including but not limited to, assumptions regarding: (i) trends in certain market segments and the economic climate generally; (ii) the financial strength of our customers; (iii) the value of the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar ("US$"); (iv) the expected financial and operating performance of Swiss Water going forward; (v) the availability and expected terms and conditions of debt facilities; (vi) the expected level of dividends payable to shareholders; (vii) the potential impact of pandemics (viii) the potential impact of any war and terrorist activity (ix) the potential impact on any labour union disputes (x) potential impact of environmental changes or unexpected acts of God. We cannot assure readers that the actual results will be consistent with the statements contained in this MD&A. The forward-looking statements and financial outlook information contained herein are made as of the date of this MD&A and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable securities law, Swiss Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those described herein.