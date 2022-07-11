Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee : - Annual General and Special Meeting voting results

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

7750 Beedie Way | Delta | British Columbia | Canada V4G 0A5

NEWS RELEASE: via TheNewswire and SEDAR

For release: May 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm Pacific (5:00 pm Eastern)

SWISS WATER REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2022 / TheNewswire / Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX- SWP) ("Swiss Water" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the following voting results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which was held on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Election of Directors

The Director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, were elected as Directors of Swiss Water. Voting results for individual Directors elected were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Nominee Number Percentage Number Percentage Frank A. Dennis 1,344,871 74.59% 458,263 25.41% Roland W. Veit 1,340,371 74.34% 462,763 25.66% Anne G. Saunders 1,323,156 73.38% 479,978 26.62% Robert B. Johnston 1,709,740 94.82% 93,394 5.18% Donald J. Tringali 1,576,583 87.44% 226,551 12.56% Nancy L. McKenzie 1,729,031 95.89% 74,103 4.11% Alan C. Wallace 1,721,444 95.47% 81,690 4.53%

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors with 99.87% voting support.

Approval of Amendment to 2011 RSU Plan as amended in 2019

The proposed amendment to the 2011 RSU Plan as amended in 2019, as described in the Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2022 was approved by shareholders with 70.81% of voting support.

Approval of Creation of Class A and Class B of Preferred Shares

The creation of Class A and Class B of Preferred Shares as described in the Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2022 was approved by shareholders with 83.41% of voting support.