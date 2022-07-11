Log in
    SWP   CA8710031094

SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC.

(SWP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:17 2022-07-11 am EDT
2.530 CAD   +3.27%
03:04pSWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE : - Annual General and Special Meeting voting results
PU
06/16Swiss Water Announces Increase of Senior Debt Covenant to $68 Million
AQ
06/06SMALL BATCH SERIES : Panamá Chiriquí
PU
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee : - Annual General and Special Meeting voting results

07/11/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

7750 Beedie Way | Delta | British Columbia | Canada V4G 0A5

NEWS RELEASE: via TheNewswire and SEDAR

For release: May 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm Pacific (5:00 pm Eastern)

SWISS WATER REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2022 / TheNewswire / Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX- SWP) ("Swiss Water" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the following voting results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which was held on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Election of Directors

The Director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, were elected as Directors of Swiss Water. Voting results for individual Directors elected were as follows:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Nominee

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Frank A. Dennis

1,344,871

74.59%

458,263

25.41%

Roland W. Veit

1,340,371

74.34%

462,763

25.66%

Anne G. Saunders

1,323,156

73.38%

479,978

26.62%

Robert B. Johnston

1,709,740

94.82%

93,394

5.18%

Donald J. Tringali

1,576,583

87.44%

226,551

12.56%

Nancy L. McKenzie

1,729,031

95.89%

74,103

4.11%

Alan C. Wallace

1,721,444

95.47%

81,690

4.53%

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditors with 99.87% voting support.

Approval of Amendment to 2011 RSU Plan as amended in 2019

The proposed amendment to the 2011 RSU Plan as amended in 2019, as described in the Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2022 was approved by shareholders with 70.81% of voting support.

Approval of Creation of Class A and Class B of Preferred Shares

The creation of Class A and Class B of Preferred Shares as described in the Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2022 was approved by shareholders with 83.41% of voting support.

1 | P a g e o f t h e P r e s s R e l e a s e

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

7750 Beedie Way | Delta | British Columbia | Canada V4G 0A5

Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of solvents such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in the cities of Burnaby and Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

Additional Information

A more detailed discussion of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.'s recent financial results is provided in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR www.sedar.comand on Company's website https://investor.swisswater.com/financial-information/.

For more information, please contact:

Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Phone: 604.420.4050

Email: investor-relations@swisswater.com

Website: investor.swisswater.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may include such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, as well as management's current estimates, but which are based on numerous assumptions and may prove to be incorrect. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to processing volumes and sales growth, operating results, the supply of utilities, the supply of coffee, general industry conditions, commodity price risks, technology, competition, foreign exchange rates, construction timing, costs and financing of capital projects, a potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements and financial outlook information contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable securities law, Swiss Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in management's expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those described herein.

2 | P a g e o f t h e P r e s s R e l e a s e

Disclaimer

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 19:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
