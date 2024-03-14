Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a Canada-based specialty coffee company and a green coffee decaffeinator that employs the Swiss Water Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of solvents such as methylene chloride. The Company leverages science-based systems and quality controls to produce coffee that is approximately 99.9% caffeine free. The Company operates in three geographical areas: Canada, the United States and other international markets. The Company's customers can buy caffeine-free coffee products from its Website, which includes Bridge City Coffee Colombia, Bridge City Coffee Peru, Takelma Roasting Company Arrow Wilaw, DOMA Jackie Oh, Cafe Grumpy Costa Rica Instant and Andytown Coffee Roasters Honduras. Its customers can also buy caffeine-free coffee products directly from its partner roasters and online retailers. The Company owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., which is engaged in the green coffee handling and storage business.

Sector Food Processing