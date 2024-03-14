March 13, 2024

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Subject: SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC

Dear Sir/Madam:

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type :

Annual General Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting :

April 08, 2024

Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :

April 08, 2024

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :

April 08, 2024

Meeting Date :

May 16, 2024

Meeting Location (if available) :

Virtual Meeting

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:

No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

Yes

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

No

NAA for Registered Holders

No

Voting Security Details:

Description

CUSIP Number

ISIN

COMMON SHARES

871003109

CA8710031094

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC

