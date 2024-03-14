March 13, 2024
510 Burrard St, 3rd Floor
Vancouver BC, V6C 3B9
www.computershare.com
To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities
Subject: SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC
Dear Sir/Madam:
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type :
Annual General Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
April 08, 2024
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
April 08, 2024
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
April 08, 2024
Meeting Date :
May 16, 2024
Meeting Location (if available) :
Virtual Meeting
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
Yes
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
No
NAA for Registered Holders
No
Voting Security Details:
Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
COMMON SHARES
871003109
CA8710031094
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC
