SWISSCOM AG

(SCMN)
Optical fiber expansion: COMCO opens investigation

12/17/2020
In its further expansion of FTTH, Swisscom primarily relies on point-to-multipoint architecture (from the manhole), thus still enabling competition with wide-ranging offerings. This is the most suitable architecture for driving optical fibre expansion throughout Switzerland, as it builds optimally on the existing network. The reuse of the feeder cabling allows faster and more cost-efficient FTTH expansion in Switzerland. This way, Swisscom is meeting the growing demand for broadband in the course of advancing digitisation of the economy and society. Both end-users and wholesale customers stand to benefit from this by purchasing wholesale upstream products.

Swisscom fails to understand the allegations made by COMCO, will analyse them in detail and decide on the further course of action.

Swisscom AG published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 06:16:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
