  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swisscom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCMN   CH0008742519

SWISSCOM AG

(SCMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:34 2022-09-14 am EDT
495.60 CHF   -0.48%
REPLAY TV : what are the new advertising formats?
PU
09/13FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MEASUREMENT REPORT : mobile phone radiation far below limits
PU
09/12Swisscom to Power Data Centers With Diesel Generators in Event of Power Outage
MT
Replay TV: what are the new advertising formats?

09/14/2022 | 06:10am EDT
Replay TV

Replay TV: what are the new advertising formats?

From 4 October, viewers can no longer automatically skip the adverts on Replay TV on some channels. Dirk Wierzbitzki, Head of Residential Customers at Swisscom, tells us why and explains what this means for customers.

What do the new GT12 joint tariff and the industry agreement mean for Swisscom's customers?

Swisscom customers can continue to watch Replay TV on the majority of TV channels as usual. At present, only around 20 German and Swiss private TV channels are planning to roll out the three new advertising formats. Initially, there are no plans to introduce these formats on French and Italian-language channels.

What do the new advertising formats mean in practical terms? What will they entail?

At the start of a Replay programme, there can now be a short, seven-second start ad similar to those found on Youtube. If customers try to fast forward a conventional commercial break during the programme, there will be three to five ads that cannot be skipped. These must not last longer than 130 seconds in total and customers will see the number of remaining ads on the screen. The programme then continues. An advert is now also displayed when the pause button is pressed.

What can customers do if they wish to continue to watch Replay TV in the same way as before?

First of all, it is not the case that customers can no longer skip the adverts There are only around four minutes of ads that cannot be skipped per broadcast hour.

However, for those who want to continue to enjoy the freedom to skip ads whenever they like, we have launched the new Replay Comfort option costing CHF 6.90 per month. This option dispenses with all of the new advertising formats. Programmes begin at the very start with no start ad, and customers can skip any commercial breaks with pinpoint accuracy at the touch of a button on the channels in question and continue to enjoy uninterrupted viewing. In addition, our blue TV media library will continue to offer our blue TV M and L customers thousands of ad-free series, feature films and children's programmes.

Why do customers have to pay for the new option? Why isn't it included in the higher subscriptions?

The tariff now incurred by Swisscom when customers skip adverts is very expensive. The new option costs CHF 6.90, but we actually have to pay CHF 7 to the collecting societies for each of these customers. The collecting societies then distribute the whole of this fee to the beneficiaries (which include the channels, screenwriters, directors, actors etc.). Moreover, a combined payment would not have been fair because not all customers are equally impacted by the change. If someone mainly watches French or Italian-language channels, then nothing will change for them at present. Even for German-language channels, it depends on the channel.

Why is Swisscom cooperating with this? Why did it agree to the industry agreement and what was the alternative?

The industry agreement was a compromise allowing providers to continue to offer the popular Replay TV function. If we and other telecommunications providers had not accepted the agreement, it could have led to extensive legal wrangling and a change in the copyright law. In all likelihood, this would have ultimately made it impossible to offer Replay TV in its current format.

Contact us Media Relations

media@swisscom.com
Tel. +41 58 221 98 04

Latest news about Swisscom

Disclaimer

Swisscom AG published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 10:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SWISSCOM AG
Financials
Sales 2022 11 085 M 11 537 M 11 537 M
Net income 2022 1 501 M 1 563 M 1 563 M
Net Debt 2022 7 630 M 7 942 M 7 942 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 25 797 M 26 850 M 26 850 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 19 067
Free-Float 49,0%
Technical analysis trends SWISSCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 498,00 CHF
Average target price 518,93 CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Eugen Stermetz Chief Financial Officer
Michael Rechsteiner Chairman
Barbara Frei-Spreiter Director
Frank Esser Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISSCOM AG-3.23%26 850
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-19.65%175 338
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.11%141 522
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.98%96 670
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.09%95 757
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-40.66%61 846