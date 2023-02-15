Salaries for 2023: Swisscom and social partners have reached an agreement

Swisscom is to increase salaries by 2.6% in 2023. This is the outcome of salary negotiations between Swisscom and its social partners, the trade union syndicom and the staff association transfair.

The salary increase of 2.6% will take effect from 1 April 2023 for the 10,000 Swisscom employees subject to the collective employment agreement. Most employees will receive a general salary increase to account for inflation. The amount will vary depending on their position in the salary band. Another part of the sum is earmarked for individual salary increases. Employees whose salary is above the salary range will receive a one-off payment.

Klementina Pejic, Head of Group Human Resources, Swisscom: "In 2022, Swisscom employees showed great commitment to our customers and to Swisscom. We have achieved excellent results. We express our sincere thanks for this with this year's salary agreement, which takes inflation into account. As a good employer, it is important for us to pay market-driven salaries in addition to attractive fringe benefits. With this in mind, I am pleased with the agreement reached with the social partners."