  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swisscom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCMN   CH0008742519

SWISSCOM AG

(SCMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:45:41 2023-02-15 am EST
572.30 CHF   +0.47%
04:15aSalaries For 2023 : Swisscom and social partners have reached an agreement
PU
02/10Berenberg Lifts Price Target on Swisscom, Upgrades Recommendation to Hold From Sell
MT
02/10Research Partners Lifts Price Target on Swisscom, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Salaries for 2023: Swisscom and social partners have reached an agreement

02/15/2023 | 04:15am EST
Wages 2023

Salaries for 2023: Swisscom and social partners have reached an agreement

Swisscom is to increase salaries by 2.6% in 2023. This is the outcome of salary negotiations between Swisscom and its social partners, the trade union syndicom and the staff association transfair.

The salary increase of 2.6% will take effect from 1 April 2023 for the 10,000 Swisscom employees subject to the collective employment agreement. Most employees will receive a general salary increase to account for inflation. The amount will vary depending on their position in the salary band. Another part of the sum is earmarked for individual salary increases. Employees whose salary is above the salary range will receive a one-off payment.

Klementina Pejic, Head of Group Human Resources, Swisscom: "In 2022, Swisscom employees showed great commitment to our customers and to Swisscom. We have achieved excellent results. We express our sincere thanks for this with this year's salary agreement, which takes inflation into account. As a good employer, it is important for us to pay market-driven salaries in addition to attractive fringe benefits. With this in mind, I am pleased with the agreement reached with the social partners."

Contact us Media Relations

media@swisscom.com
Tel. +41 58 221 98 04

Latest news about Swisscom

Attachments

Disclaimer

Swisscom AG published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 09:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 11 095 M 12 027 M 12 027 M
Net income 2023 1 739 M 1 885 M 1 885 M
Net Debt 2023 7 353 M 7 970 M 7 970 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,0x
Yield 2023 3,94%
Capitalization 29 506 M 31 984 M 31 984 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,32x
EV / Sales 2024 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 19 033
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart SWISSCOM AG
Duration : Period :
Swisscom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISSCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 569,60 CHF
Average target price 555,08 CHF
Spread / Average Target -2,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Eugen Stermetz Chief Financial Officer
Michael Rechsteiner Chairman
Barbara Frei-Spreiter Director
Frank Esser Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISSCOM AG12.44%31 984
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.34%169 339
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.14%155 123
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.04%108 353
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.61%99 675
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED24.76%64 575