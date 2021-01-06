Log in
SWISSCOM AG

(SCMN)
Swisscom : A LED arch and messages from fans at the finish line

01/06/2021 | 04:02am EST
The fact that Swisscom, an established Swiss-Ski partner, has secured the advertising rights for the Swiss downhill classic underlines its full and passionate commitment to snow sports. The company's sponsorship of the Lauberhorn ski races dates back to 1930, in its previous guise as PTT, and has continued to this day. 'Snow sports, and the races in the Bernese Oberland in particular, belong to Switzerland, just like Swisscom. I am therefore delighted to bolster our long-standing partnership with this new feature at the Hundschopf, which will help to safeguard the future of the Lauberhorn ski races,' says Christoph Timm, Head of Marketing, outlining Swisscom's use of the arch.

The advertising arch features a unique, eye-catching asymmetrical shape and an innovative LED assembly, enabling the advertising space to be used for a variety of purposes, such as sending messages to the skiing stars as they take their brave jump off the ramp. Timm explains: 'This gives Swisscom, along with the organiser and the Federation, the opportunity to implement innovative brand activation campaigns. Deploying LEDs in this type of advertising media unleashes the potential to vary the content and the language of the previously static logo placement, enhancing our fan campaign in the finish area and bringing digitisation to life.'

Swisscom AG published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 09:01:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
