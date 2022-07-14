Swisscom : CSIRT Rapid Response – professional assistance in the event of cyber attacks

However well prepared a company might be, cyber attacks cannot be completely avoided. "On average, it takes 21 days¹ for a company to notice an attack, and it will be affected for at least a week afterwards.² As a leading provider of cyber security, we are building on this with CSIRT Rapid Response and Network Detection & Response as a Service to provide companies with even better and, above all, faster support in the fight against cyber crime," says Cyrill Peter, Head of Cyber Security Services at Swisscom.

Swisscom ensures security for Swiss companies and their customers - worldwide. For companies and public authorities, Swisscom offers a comprehensive portfolio of Managed Security Services for Threat Detection & Response, Network & Cloud Security, Data & Content Security and Endpoint & Application Security. In addition, Swisscom is responsible for security consulting and system integration. Swisscom is also takes care of IT security for its SME customers and is continuously expanding its portfolio to meet this target group's needs.