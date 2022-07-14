Log in
    SCMN   CH0008742519

SWISSCOM AG

(SCMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:51 2022-07-14 am EDT
521.60 CHF   -1.92%
Swisscom : CSIRT Rapid Response – professional assistance in the event of cyber attacks

07/14/2022 | 04:14am EDT
However well prepared a company might be, cyber attacks cannot be completely avoided. "On average, it takes 21 days¹ for a company to notice an attack, and it will be affected for at least a week afterwards.² As a leading provider of cyber security, we are building on this with CSIRT Rapid Response and Network Detection & Response as a Service to provide companies with even better and, above all, faster support in the fight against cyber crime," says Cyrill Peter, Head of Cyber Security Services at Swisscom.

Swisscom ensures security for Swiss companies and their customers - worldwide. For companies and public authorities, Swisscom offers a comprehensive portfolio of Managed Security Services for Threat Detection & Response, Network & Cloud Security, Data & Content Security and Endpoint & Application Security. In addition, Swisscom is responsible for security consulting and system integration. Swisscom is also takes care of IT security for its SME customers and is continuously expanding its portfolio to meet this target group's needs.

Swisscom AG published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SWISSCOM AG
04:14aSWISSCOM : CSIRT Rapid Response – professional assistance in the event of cyber atta..
PU
07/08Swisscom Appeals $73 Million Swiss Fine In Pay TV Case
MT
07/07AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Swisscom, Maintains Add Recommendation
MT
07/05Swisscom Ties Up With Sweden's Netmore On Roaming Services
MT
07/05Netmore LoRaWAN expands to Switzerland through roaming agreement
AQ
07/05Netmore Lorawan Expands to Switzerland Through Roaming Agreement
CI
06/29SWISSCOM AG : From a Buy to Neutral rating by JP Morgan
MD
06/27SWISSCOM : is recognised again as the world's most sustainable telecommunications provider..
PU
06/22AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Swisscom, Upgrades Recommendation to Add
MT
06/09SWISSCOM : Ready for the future - Swisscom 5G controls hyperloop at EPFL
PU
Analyst Recommendations on SWISSCOM AG
Financials
Sales 2022 11 114 M 11 367 M 11 367 M
Net income 2022 1 538 M 1 573 M 1 573 M
Net Debt 2022 7 441 M 7 610 M 7 610 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 4,14%
Capitalization 27 548 M 28 176 M 28 176 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 19 009
Free-Float 49,0%
Technical analysis trends SWISSCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 531,80 CHF
Average target price 523,51 CHF
Spread / Average Target -1,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Eugen Stermetz Chief Financial Officer
Michael Rechsteiner Chairman
Barbara Frei-Spreiter Director
Frank Esser Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISSCOM AG3.34%28 176
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.27%213 258
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.88%134 846
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.32%101 489
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.73%96 617
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-28.20%75 236