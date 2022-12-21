Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swisscom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCMN   CH0008742519

SWISSCOM AG

(SCMN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-12-21 am EST
503.60 CHF   +0.48%
11:59aSwisscom : Change to the Board of Directors and expansion of the Group Executive Board at Swisscom
PU
12/20New Street Research Lifts Price Target on Swisscom, Maintains Neutral Recommendation
MT
12/15AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Swisscom, Maintains Add Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swisscom : Change to the Board of Directors and expansion of the Group Executive Board at Swisscom

12/21/2022 | 11:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Board of Directors

Change to the Board of Directors and expansion of the Group Executive Board at Swisscom

At the Annual General Meeting on 28 March 2023, Monique Bourquin will be proposed as a new board member. She is to replace Barbara Frei, who will step down at the end of March 2023. Swisscom acknowledges that the Federal Council is to appoint a new government representative to the Board of Directors. The successor to Renzo Simoni is to be announced by the end of February. In addition, Swisscom's Board of Directors has taken the decision to expand the Swisscom Group Executive Board from six to nine members, effective as of 1 April 2023. This will strengthen the Group Strategy and Business Development, Group Security and Corporate Affairs, and Group Communications and Responsibility divisions.

At the Annual General Meeting on 28 March 2023, Monique Bourquin will be proposed to the shareholders as a new board member. Monique Bourquin studied business economics at the University of St. Gallen and held a number of management roles in marketing and sales before serving as the CEO of Unilever Switzerland for several years and later as the CFO of Unilever DACH. In addition to her Chairmanship of Promarca, she currently sits on the board of directors of several companies in the food and consumer goods sectors. She has extensive experience in the B2C market and will strengthen the expertise of the Board of Directors, particularly in brand management, marketing and sales. It is envisaged that Monique Bourquin will replace Barbara Frei on the Board of Directors. Barbara Frei, who has held a seat on the Board of Directors since 2012, will not seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting on 28 March 2023.

Furthermore, on 21 December 2022, the Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) announced that the Federal Council had now defined its further approach for electing the future government representative to the Swisscom Board of Directors. The current representative is Renzo Simoni. The Federal Council would like to strengthen the representation of its interests on the Board of Directors. By the end of February, the DETEC, in conjunction with the Federal Department of Finance (FDF), will submit a request to the Federal Council for a new government representative, who will join the Swisscom Board of Directors from the Annual General Meeting. Appreciation for the departing Board members will be expressed during the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Swisscom's Group Executive Board to be strengthened

Swisscom's Board of Directors has taken the decision to expand Swisscom's Group Executive Board from the current six to nine members. The existing Group Executive Board will thus be strengthened by the heads of the three reorganised divisions, Group Strategy and Business Development, Group Security and Corporate Affairs, and Group Communications and Responsibility, which will come into effect as of 1 January 2023. The following individuals will consequently become members of Swisscom's Group Executive Board on 1 April 2023:

  • Martin Vögeli, Head of Group Security and Corporate Affairs
  • Stefan Nünlist, Head of Corporate Communications and Responsibility


Martin Vögeli has been Head of Group Strategy and Board Services since the end of 2013. As of 1 January 2023, he will become Head of Group Security and Corporate Affairs. This remit covers Group Security, Group Legal Services, Regulatory Management, Compliance, Risk Management, Data Governance and Board Services. Martin Vögeli studied economics at the University of Bern and has a Masters in Advanced Studies in Business Psychology.

Stefan Nünlist has been Head of Group Communications and Responsibility since 2013. Leading this division encompasses overall responsibility for Public Relations, Internal Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Responsibility. The 61-year-old lawyer and notary trained as a diplomat at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) and has a wide network of business and political contacts.

The role of Head of Group Strategy and Business Development is currently vacant. Information about a new appointment will be communicated in the course of the next six months.

Contact us Media Relations

media@swisscom.com
Tel. +41 58 221 98 04

Latest news about Swisscom

Attachments

Disclaimer

Swisscom AG published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 16:58:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SWISSCOM AG
11:59aSwisscom : Change to the Board of Directors and expansion of the Group Executive Board at ..
PU
12/20New Street Research Lifts Price Target on Swisscom, Maintains Neutral Recommendation
MT
12/15AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Swisscom, Maintains Add Recommendation
MT
12/13Swisscom : Immediate assistance following a cyberattack
PU
12/05European Midday Briefing: Fed Fears Outweigh China Covid Cheer
DJ
12/01Swisscom : 5G Internet for business customers
PU
11/29Swisscom Loses Appeal Against Antitrust Watchdog's Precautionary Measures In Fiber-opti..
MT
11/29Swisscom : Federal Court upholds precautionary measures ordered by Competition Commission ..
PU
11/29Morgan Stanley Lifts Price Target on Swisscom, Maintains Overweight/Attractive Recommen..
MT
11/29Swisscom : has the best mobile network
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SWISSCOM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 074 M 11 944 M 11 944 M
Net income 2022 1 517 M 1 637 M 1 637 M
Net Debt 2022 7 543 M 8 135 M 8 135 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 4,43%
Capitalization 25 963 M 28 002 M 28 002 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 19 033
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart SWISSCOM AG
Duration : Period :
Swisscom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISSCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 501,20 CHF
Average target price 520,08 CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Eugen Stermetz Chief Financial Officer
Michael Rechsteiner Chairman
Barbara Frei-Spreiter Director
Frank Esser Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISSCOM AG-2.60%28 002
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.73%155 351
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.76%139 633
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.85%99 777
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.32%97 853
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-26.50%56 261