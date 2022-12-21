Swisscom : Change to the Board of Directors and expansion of the Group Executive Board at Swisscom

At the Annual General Meeting on 28 March 2023, Monique Bourquin will be proposed to the shareholders as a new board member. Monique Bourquin studied business economics at the University of St. Gallen and held a number of management roles in marketing and sales before serving as the CEO of Unilever Switzerland for several years and later as the CFO of Unilever DACH. In addition to her Chairmanship of Promarca, she currently sits on the board of directors of several companies in the food and consumer goods sectors. She has extensive experience in the B2C market and will strengthen the expertise of the Board of Directors, particularly in brand management, marketing and sales. It is envisaged that Monique Bourquin will replace Barbara Frei on the Board of Directors. Barbara Frei, who has held a seat on the Board of Directors since 2012, will not seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting on 28 March 2023. Furthermore, on 21 December 2022, the Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) announced that the Federal Council had now defined its further approach for electing the future government representative to the Swisscom Board of Directors. The current representative is Renzo Simoni. The Federal Council would like to strengthen the representation of its interests on the Board of Directors. By the end of February, the DETEC, in conjunction with the Federal Department of Finance (FDF), will submit a request to the Federal Council for a new government representative, who will join the Swisscom Board of Directors from the Annual General Meeting. Appreciation for the departing Board members will be expressed during the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Swisscom's Group Executive Board to be strengthened

Swisscom's Board of Directors has taken the decision to expand Swisscom's Group Executive Board from the current six to nine members. The existing Group Executive Board will thus be strengthened by the heads of the three reorganised divisions, Group Strategy and Business Development, Group Security and Corporate Affairs, and Group Communications and Responsibility, which will come into effect as of 1 January 2023. The following individuals will consequently become members of Swisscom's Group Executive Board on 1 April 2023: Martin Vögeli, Head of Group Security and Corporate Affairs

Stefan Nünlist, Head of Corporate Communications and Responsibility

Martin Vögeli has been Head of Group Strategy and Board Services since the end of 2013. As of 1 January 2023, he will become Head of Group Security and Corporate Affairs. This remit covers Group Security, Group Legal Services, Regulatory Management, Compliance, Risk Management, Data Governance and Board Services. Martin Vögeli studied economics at the University of Bern and has a Masters in Advanced Studies in Business Psychology. Stefan Nünlist has been Head of Group Communications and Responsibility since 2013. Leading this division encompasses overall responsibility for Public Relations, Internal Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Responsibility. The 61-year-old lawyer and notary trained as a diplomat at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) and has a wide network of business and political contacts. The role of Head of Group Strategy and Business Development is currently vacant. Information about a new appointment will be communicated in the course of the next six months.

Contact us Media Relations media@swisscom.com

Tel. +41 58 221 98 04

Latest news about Swisscom