Change to Group Management Change to the Swisscom Group Executive Board Stefan Nünlist, the long-standing Head of Swisscom Corporate Communications (CCO), will step down from his position on 31 May 2024. He will be succeeded by Myriam Käser, who is currently Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer at Skyguide. Like her predecessor, Myriam Käser will become a member of the Swisscom Group Executive Board. She will be responsible for internal and external communications, sponsorship, public affairs, brand management and corporate responsibility at the leading Swiss telecommunications and IT provider. By Armin Schädeli 19. December 2023 Facebook (opens in new tab)

X (opens in new tab)

Linkedin (opens in new tab)

Xing (opens in new tab)

WhatsApp (opens in new tab)

E-Mail

Copy link

Myriam Käser, currently Head of Corporate Communications at Skyguide, is taking over as Head of Communications at Swisscom.

After more than 20 years at the head of Corporate Communications at Swisscom, Stefan Nünlist is taking on new responsibilities within the Group with a slightly reduced workload, including the Presidium of the Board of Directors of Swisscom subsidiary Cablex AG. «I would like to thank Stefan for his tireless commitment to our company. For years, he has characterised Swisscom's image towards the media, politics and the public like no other. Today, Swisscom is not only the most sustainable telco in the world, but also the third strongest brand of all. We will miss him and his expertise on the Executive Board», said CEO Christoph Aeschlimann.

Skyguide's Chief Communications Officer takes over at Swisscom



Myriam Käser will take over the CCO role at Swisscom on 1 June 2024. Over the past six years, she has held a similar position at the air navigation service provider Skyguide. «As CCO, Myriam Käser has shaped the positioning of two well-known Swiss companies and helped driving their transformation. I am very much looking forward to working with Myriam on the Swisscom Group Executive Board», says Christoph Aeschlimann. «Swisscom is an exceptionally strong brand with a key role in the digitisation of Switzerland and beyond. I am very much looking forward to tackling the company's next challenges together with many new colleagues», says the future Head of Corporate Communications.

Myriam Käser has been Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer (CCO) and a member of Skyguide's Executive Board since the beginning of February 2018. In this role, she is responsible for the company's corporate communications, public affairs and sustainability. Prior to that, she was CCO of the NZZ media group. Myriam Käser began her professional career as a journalist and editor and as a consultant for various Swiss agencies in the areas of public affairs, PR and branding, most recently as a senior consultant and member of the Executive Board. Myriam Käser studied political science, international law and Arabic studies at universities in Switzerland, the USA, England and France. She is 43 years old and lives in Zurich with her husband and two children.

Facebook (opens in new tab)

X (opens in new tab)

Linkedin (opens in new tab)

Xing (opens in new tab)

WhatsApp (opens in new tab)

E-Mail

Copy link

Downloads Myriam Käser, new member of the Executive Board of Swisscom

Contact us Media Relations media@swisscom.com

Tel. +41 58 221 98 04

Latest news about Swisscom