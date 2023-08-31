Cybersecurity Comprehensive protection against cyberattacks for smaller SMEs Advanced protection from phishing and safer surfing on mobile phones, laptops and other devices - Swisscom announces two new IT security services. Now even small SMEs can defend themselves against online attacks more effectively. By Armin Schädeli 31. August 2023 Facebook (opens in new tab)

The threat of cyberattacks is omnipresent. New attacks are reported in the media every day. Anyone can be a victim, including hotels, publishers and local tradesmen. The consequences can ultimately threaten a company's survival. With Secure Internet Traffic and Mail Security from Swisscom, smaller SMEs can significantly reduce their risk of falling victim to a cyberattack. These two cloud security solutions have been available to larger enterprise customers for many years. Now, small SMEs can also benefit from these solutions and enjoy reliable protection against cyber risks.

Strengthen endpoint protection

Secure Internet Traffic protects all data traffic from smartphones, PCs, laptops or tablets, complementing existing security precautions such as firewalls and virus protection software. The data traffic is routed via a security cloud and checked for possible sources of danger, such as malware. Users are thus protected everywhere, whether working at the office, from home or on the move. Secure Internet Traffic is available on subscription for CHF 4.50 per user per month and can be installed quickly and easily directly on the devices.

Strengthen phishing detection

Mail Security by Swisscom is a cloud-based security solution designed to protect e-mails. This is more important than ever, given that phishing e-mails are the most commonly used gateway to infiltrate corporate networks. Mail Security checks all e-mails, including attachments, for malicious script or other malicious software. Swisscom thus prevents customer device contamination via e-mail. Mail Security only works with customer or company domains such as john.example@company.ch. The solution cannot be used with freemium addresses such as Bluewin, Gmail or similar providers. Mail Security is available on subscription at a cost of CHF 10.- per month for three e-mail addresses.

Products for all security requirements

IT security is vital for any company. Technological advances also help to give greater momentum to attackers and result in ever more sophisticated attacks. Swisscom's recently released Cyber Security Threat Radar brings this to the fore with a strong focus on cyberattacks using AI technology in particular. Ransomware remains a major concern and the most common attack vector on corporate networks. Swisscom offers a comprehensive portfolio for holistic protection, with customised solutions available for both small and medium-sized enterprises.

Links: Secure Internet Traffic Mail Security

