Swisscom: Getting closer to customers with innovative shop concept – new Shop opens on Bahnhofstrasse

Swisscom is opening a new shop at 93 Bahnhofstrasse, one of Zurich's prime locations. "We are delighted to be opening a shop at such a prestigious address. Bahnhofstrasse is one of the busiest shopping streets in Switzerland. We want to be close to our customers and offer the best retail experience," says Christina Hirsch, Head of Shops and Retail Channels at Swisscom.

Each year, more than 8 million customers visit a Swisscom Shop in Switzerland. "With our Shops, we are close to our customers. Many Swiss consumers prefer to look at mobile phones and try them out first before speaking to an advisor and making a purchase," says Christina Hirsch. Therefore, despite the growth and increasing importance of the online business, Swisscom remains committed to physical Shops in the futures.

For the last three years, Swisscom has been piloting a new Shop concept at various sites, bringing together the physical and digital Shop environments. Between the start of this year and the end of 2024, Swisscom will upgrade all its Swisscom Shops in line with an entirely new and innovative digital Shop concept. The new Shop, in the former Swarovski building on Bahnhofstrasse, is the first of these new-concept stores to open in the City of Zurich. "The Shops not only need to look good; above all, we want to create a unique experience for our customers. We have worked hard to test and fine-tune the customer traffic flow and the fusion of the digital and physical worlds. We have also expanded our product range and created more space for accessories, gadgets and Smart Life," says Christina Hirsch.

Three zones provide a better overview

Shops are now divided into three different zones. At the front of the Shop, there is a dedicated welcome and inspiration zone. Here, customers will find innovations from the world of technology, the latest smartphones and the right accessories. The middle of the Shop is home to the Service Bar for quick queries. This is where service issues, such as switching to an eSIM, can be immediately resolved for the customer in the MySwisscom App or the Customer Center on the customer's mobile. The third zone provides ample space for advising customers in a relaxed and quiet environment.

"We not only show the devices, but also demonstrate their benefits and showcase entire product ranges. This is where we build a bridge between the analogue and digital worlds, combining the hands-on smartphone experience with digital applications where additional information on colourways, storage and accessories can be selected on the screen," explains Christina Hirsch.

