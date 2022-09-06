Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swisscom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCMN   CH0008742519

SWISSCOM AG

(SCMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:22 2022-09-06 am EDT
502.00 CHF   -0.20%
03:00aSWISSCOM : The iconic Ballenberg goes digital
PU
09/02SWISSCOM : Five Swiss start-ups win the Swisscom StartUp Challenge 2022, based on their commitment to climate protection
PU
08/30CONNECT FIXED-NETWORK TEST : winners Swisscom rated outstanding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swisscom : The iconic Ballenberg goes digital

09/06/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Network

The iconic Ballenberg goes digital

Tradition can no longer survive without the digital world. So the Swiss Open-Air Museum at Ballenberg is being connected to the fibre-optic network, enabling the museum to develop its own digital solutions. Swisscom is also a partner of this Festival of Swiss traditions, due to take place on the weekends of 24/25 September and 1/2 October.

© Ballenberg, Freilichtmuseum der Schweiz

Nowadays, introducing tourists to Swiss traditions requires more than a little entry hut, a friendly person on the till and a competent guide. Visitors have various needs: they don't want to queue for ages and they want to make cashless payments at the restaurant, at the fast-food stand or in the souvenir shop. In the past, audio guides were hip; nowadays it's all about simply scanning a QR code or watching a short film about the attraction on your own smartphone. That's how it works at the Ballenberg Open-Air Museum. You can experience traditional customs and crafts from all over Switzerland. Set your imagination free and you can see what life was like 100 years ago, when there was no running water or electricity in all homes.

Digitisation is key

The entire Ballenberg site is equipped with fibre optics and Swisscom has now connected it to the fibre-optic network across Switzerland. As well as covering internal communication needs, they link the museum with the outside world. A new 15-km fibre-optic cable has been installed for this purpose, ensuring seamless data communication. Between 20 and 30 WLAN hotspots have been installed for the Festival to prepare the Ballenberg site for visitors. This will provide the cashless payment systems with sufficient broadband capacity. Two mobile communication units have been set up to handle the numerous transactions.

Festival of Swiss Traditions

On the weekends of 24/25 September and 1/2 October, the first "Festival of Festivals" is taking place at Ballenberg, bringing together regional festivals and traditions from all across Switzerland. Cultural heritage will be brought to life with food and drink, music and dance, markets and workshops in the traditional Swiss houses. Swisscom will partner the event. Swisscom is also supporting the Swiss Open-Air Museum with filming. Swisscom's trainee film crew has recorded statements from all the festival partners, including Swisscom's own statement:

Statement by Tanja Blass on Swisscom's commitment
Apprentices from the Swisscom film team have created various cinema trailers

Intrigued? Come and join us at this festival of culinary and cultural heritage for young and old, incorporating traditional events from across Switzerland.

Contact us Media Relations

media@swisscom.com
Tel. +41 58 221 98 04

Latest news about Swisscom

Disclaimer

Swisscom AG published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 06:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SWISSCOM AG
03:00aSWISSCOM : The iconic Ballenberg goes digital
PU
09/02SWISSCOM : Five Swiss start-ups win the Swisscom StartUp Challenge 2022, based on their co..
PU
08/30CONNECT FIXED-NETWORK TEST : winners Swisscom rated outstanding
PU
08/25Swisscom Scraps 5G Project in Swiss Municipality Amid Cultural Concerns
MT
08/16DZ Bank AG Research Lowers Price Target on Swisscom, Maintains Sell Recommendation
MT
08/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, Merck, eBay, MetLife, Eli Lilly...
MS
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Swisscom AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04Swisscom sticks to outlook after Q2 net profit miss
RE
08/04Swisscom's H1 Net Income Tanks; FY22 Guidance Confirmed
MT
08/04SWISSCOM : Q2 interim report January – June
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SWISSCOM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 089 M 11 298 M 11 298 M
Net income 2022 1 494 M 1 522 M 1 522 M
Net Debt 2022 7 627 M 7 770 M 7 770 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 26 056 M 26 546 M 26 546 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 19 067
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart SWISSCOM AG
Duration : Period :
Swisscom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISSCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 503,00 CHF
Average target price 521,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Eugen Stermetz Chief Financial Officer
Michael Rechsteiner Chairman
Barbara Frei-Spreiter Director
Frank Esser Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISSCOM AG-2.25%26 546
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-20.52%173 448
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.79%141 110
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.68%95 307
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.96%94 690
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-37.55%65 083