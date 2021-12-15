Swisscom : boosts IT expertise for SMEs

Swisscom wants to help shape the digital future of Swiss SMEs and be the point of contact of choice for a wide range of ICT issues. With its All IP transformation, Swisscom established the basis for a joined-up approach to digitisation projects and for actively shaping its transformation from telecommunications service provider to ICT solutions provider.

With the purchase of the MTF Group's companies operating in German-speaking Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein, Swisscom is acquiring an established provider of integrated IT solutions with its own business cloud for SME customers. The acquisition is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022. The parties agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction.

The acquisition is intended to boost Swisscom's IT expertise as well as expand its portfolio of IT offerings, thus enabling it to provide a more comprehensive service to businesses with very specific IT requirements in German-speaking Switzerland. "The merger will enable us to provide more tailored solutions in cases where our standardised SME solutions do not sufficiently meet specific customer needs," says Urs Lehner, Head of Enterprise Customers at Swisscom. "It also underscores our ambitions for growth in the IT environment and allows us to move one step closer towards our vision of providing comprehensive support to Swiss SMEs in all aspects of telecommunications and IT."

Swisscom already has access to a reliable network of strong ICT partners for standardised, scalable solutions for the SME market throughout Switzerland. Swisscom will maintain this network and its long-term collaboration with these partners, and will also expand its partnerships and the existing ICT portfolio.

The companies and all 170 employees acquired by Swisscom will be merged within MTF Solutions AG, an independent Swisscom subsidiary with its own IT portfolio which will continue to operate unchanged on the SME market. "Swisscom and MTF Solutions AG complement each other perfectly in the SME environment. We are certain that this step will open up new opportunities for Swisscom and MTF and for our customers," says Florian Meier, CEO Designate of MTF Solutions AG.