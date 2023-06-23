B2B Swisscom expands its ERP offering for SMEs Swisscom has announced its acquisition of Axept Business Software AG, one of the leading integration and operating partners for Swiss ERP software Abacus. The move will help build Swisscom's expertise in core business applications and consolidate its position as a comprehensive digitisation partner supporting competitive Swiss SMEs. By Armin Schädeli 23. June 2023 Facebook (opens in new tab)

Twitter (opens in new tab)

Linkedin (opens in new tab)

Xing (opens in new tab)

WhatsApp (opens in new tab)

E-Mail

Copy link

Swisscom wants to help shape the future of the Swiss economy as an Innovator of Trust within an increasingly digitised and networked world. With the acquisition of Abacus integrator Axept Business Software AG, Swisscom is further expanding its range of business application solutions in the SME environment. Swisscom is thus strengthening its ERP services business in German-speaking Switzerland, where it is already active as an SAP service provider for corporate customers.

As a Gold Partner for the highly successful Swiss ERP solution Abacus, Axept provides expert integration and operating services for around 1,500 SMEs from various sectors. Axept also has proven expertise in the implementation of business intelligence and data management solutions and has its own construction management solution, PROVIS. Axept has approximately 180 employees across its locations in Zurich, Basel, Bern and St. Gallen, and will, after completion of the acquisition, become a subsidiary of Swisscom. The company will continue to operate on the market as an independent brand under the management of the existing management board and CEO Raphael Kohler.

Patrick Minder, Head of Platforms & Applications at Swisscom: "The acquisition of Axept is an important step in Swisscom's mission to provide Swiss SMEs with even more comprehensive support in their IT and business transformations. Axept is an exciting new addition to the Swisscom family, and we look forward to welcoming 180 dedicated new colleagues."

Raphael Kohler, CEO of Axept: "Swisscom and Axept complement each other perfectly in the SME environment. Besides offering synergy effects for both parties, we are confident that this step will further strengthen Axept's long-term positioning in the market. In Swisscom, we have a highly trusted partner at our side, offering considerable development potential for our employees and customers and helping us take the next step in our development and growth."

Claudio Hintermann, CEO of Abacus Research AG, is also positive about the transaction: "It is great to know that our strong, long-standing partner Axept is in good hands. With Swisscom's support, we will be able to advance digitisation even more proactively for our SMEs in Switzerland."

The transaction was finalised on 19 June 2023. The parties agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Facebook (opens in new tab)

Twitter (opens in new tab)

Linkedin (opens in new tab)

Xing (opens in new tab)

WhatsApp (opens in new tab)

E-Mail

Copy link

Downloads Patrick Minder, Head of Platforms & Applications, Business Customers, at Swisscom and Raphael Kohler, CEO of Axept(opens in new tab) Additional information: Axept Business Software AG(opens in new tab)

Contact us Media Relations media@swisscom.com

Tel. +41 58 221 98 04

Latest news about Swisscom