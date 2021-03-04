Log in
SWISSCOM AG

SWISSCOM AG

(SCMN)
03/04
464.75 CHF   +0.60%
04:03aSWISSCOM  : Ookla Speedtest Awards
PU
03/03SWISSCOM  : A new generation of Grand Cru
PU
03/01SWISSCOM  : CEO Defends 5G Rollout, Electronic Identity Cards
MT
Swisscom : Ookla Speedtest Awards

03/04/2021 | 04:03am EST
Speedtest by Ookla is the world's leading provider of Internet performance testing and consumerdrivennetwork diagnostics. With more than 10 million tests performed per day and more than 34billion tests completed overall, Speedtest provides the most complete overview of global Internetperformance and accessibility. The company's comprehensive data platform, known as SpeedtestIntelligence, is a reliable and important research and analysis tool that is used by businesses,universities and government agencies to analyse and better understand the complex world ofInternet services by region and provider. The Speedtest app is available for download for iOS, Android,MacOS, Windows, Apple TV and Google Chrome.

Disclaimer

Swisscom AG published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 09:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 062 M 12 015 M 12 015 M
Net income 2021 1 415 M 1 537 M 1 537 M
Net Debt 2021 8 145 M 8 846 M 8 846 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 4,76%
Capitalization 23 932 M 26 095 M 25 993 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 19 062
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart SWISSCOM AG
Duration : Period :
Swisscom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISSCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 486,07 CHF
Last Close Price 462,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Urs Schäppi Chief Executive Officer
Mario Alois Rossi Chief Financial Officer
Hansueli Loosli Chairman
Christoph Aeschlimann Head-Information Technology & Network
Barbara Frei-Spreiter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISSCOM AG-3.17%26 095
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.42%229 171
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-9.15%116 436
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.44%93 641
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.33%85 378
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY11.13%62 720
