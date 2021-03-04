Swisscom : Ookla Speedtest Awards

Speedtest by Ookla is the world's leading provider of Internet performance testing and consumerdrivennetwork diagnostics. With more than 10 million tests performed per day and more than 34billion tests completed overall, Speedtest provides the most complete overview of global Internetperformance and accessibility. The company's comprehensive data platform, known as SpeedtestIntelligence, is a reliable and important research and analysis tool that is used by businesses,universities and government agencies to analyse and better understand the complex world ofInternet services by region and provider. The Speedtest app is available for download for iOS, Android,MacOS, Windows, Apple TV and Google Chrome.