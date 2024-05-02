Swisscom: quarterly net profit up 2.9

Swisscom reports Q1 sales of 2,703 million Swiss francs (MCHF), down 1.6% on Q1 2023 (-0.5% adjusted).



At the same time, EBITDA showed a limited decline of 0.8% (-1.5% adjusted) to CHF 1,155 million, while EBIT came in at CHF 568 million (-0.9%).



Nevertheless, Swisscom posted a 2.9% increase in net profit to CHF 455 million.



Business performance was satisfactory and in line with expectations", commented CEO Christoph Aeschlimann on the first quarter of 2024.



We are focusing on quality and are more reserved than our competitors when it comes to promotions. In addition, we have not passed on any cost increases, such as the VAT hike, to our customers'.



