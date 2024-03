By Adria Calatayud

Swisscom said it agreed to buy Vodafone Group's Italian business for 8 billion euros ($8.71 billion), a deal that continues the U.K. company's portfolio simplification.

The Swiss telecommunications group said Friday that the price will be paid fully in cash and is on a debt and cash free basis.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-24 0303ET