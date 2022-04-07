Swisscom : wins CHIP's mobile network test

CHIP trade magazine has confirmed that Swisscom has the best mobile network in Switzerland. Rated best overall, Swisscom was also the unrivalled winner in the categories Internet, Telephony, Long-distance trains, and 5G. According to CHIP, Swisscom won this year's network test with an outstanding score of 5.9 and an overall rating of 'excellent'. This year, the trade magazine placed greater emphasis on 5G and conducted more extensive testing. According to CHIP, there was one clear winner: "At present, Swisscom has the best 5G network in Switzerland and has consolidated its top-ranking position. It also has a narrow lead in mobile surfing and Voice over LTE. Swisscom has therefore more than earned this victory." This recognition in CHIP's network test demonstrates that Swisscom's consistent focus on network expansion is paying off, meaning that customers benefit from excellent network quality and sufficient mobile network capacity.

Forward-looking mobile network expansion



Alongside CHIP, RootMetrics also named Swisscom's 5G network the best in Switzerland at the end of last year. Swisscom already provides the latest 5G mobile generation to 99% of the population. The faster version, 5G+, is currently available at 2,075 sites across 924 locations.

However, these positive results do not make up for the current challenges in network construction. The mobile communication expansion continues to be held up in many areas. For our customers to continue benefiting from excellent network quality in the future, rapid expansion is necessary with new mobile technologies.