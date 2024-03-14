TWENTY
THREE
Press conference
Results for 2023
MARCH 14, 2024
2
01
02
03
Executive summary
Full year 2023
Balance sheet
0405
Guidance & Outlook
Appendix
Press conference - Results for 2023
3
01
SUMMARY
Executive summary
Strong year 2023
Press conference - Results for 2023
4
CHF 531.4 million
CHF 255.4 million
CHF 58.0 billion
574,274
5
02
2023
Full year 2023
6
Net revenues of CHF 531.4 million
CHF million Fee and commission Interest Trading eForex Crypto assets
600
531.4
500
472.5
408.0
400
317.3
300
230.6
214.5
187.8
200
100
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Press conference - Results for 2023
Full year 2023
7
Client assets at CHF 58.0 billion
Cash Securities
15%
CHF
58.0
billion
85%
CHF billion Client assets Net new money Margin on assets bps
60
58.0
125
50
100
96.4
39.8
40
75
30
50
24.1
20
25
10
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Press conference - Results for 2023
Full year 2023
Customer growth
Net new money
CHF billion 12
9.6
10
7.7
8
6
4.6
5.3
5.0
- 3.1
2.7
2
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
OrganicNon-organic
Press conference - Results for 2023
8
Average assets per customer
(#)
CHF
600,000
150,000
500,000
125,000
96,948
101,004
400,000
100,000
77,959
300,000
574,274
75,000
200,000
410,248
50,000
309,286
100,000
25,000
0
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Number of accounts
Average deposit per account
Full year 2023
Net new money in 2023
By client domicile (in CHF million)
1
Switzerland
2
Europe
2023
3,047.4
2023
402.0
2022
2022
2021
2021
2020
2020
2019
2019
3
MEA
4
Rest of the world
2023
494.3
2023
1,019.6
2022
2022
2021
2021
2020
2020
2019
2019
Press conference - Results for 2023
9
CHF
61% 5.0 39%
billion
Swiss
International
CHF
36% 5.0 64%
billion
B2C B2B / B2B2C
Full year 2023
Customer loyalty
Distribution of accounts
11%
New clients 2023
574,274
28%
61%
accounts
Clients 2021-2022
Clients up to 2020
+6.6%
growth in customer accounts in the last 12 months
Press conference - Results for 2023
10
Distribution of client assets
7%
CHF
19%
New clients 2023
58.0
billion
Clients 2021-2022
74%
Clients up to 2020
Distribution of net revenues
10%
New clients 2023
CHF
531.4 31%
Clients 2021-2022
59% million
Clients up to 2020
