TWENTY

THREE

Press conference

Results for 2023

MARCH 14, 2024

2

01

02

03

Executive summary

Full year 2023

Balance sheet

0405

Guidance & Outlook

Appendix

Press conference - Results for 2023

3

01

SUMMARY

Executive summary

Strong year 2023

Press conference - Results for 2023

4

CHF 531.4 million

CHF 255.4 million

CHF 58.0 billion

574,274

5

02

2023

Full year 2023

6

Net revenues of CHF 531.4 million

CHF million Fee and commission Interest Trading eForex Crypto assets

600

531.4

500

472.5

408.0

400

317.3

300

230.6

214.5

187.8

200

100

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Press conference - Results for 2023

Full year 2023

7

Client assets at CHF 58.0 billion

Cash Securities

15%

CHF

58.0

billion

85%

CHF billion Client assets Net new money Margin on assets bps

60

58.0

125

50

100

96.4

39.8

40

75

30

50

24.1

20

25

10

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Press conference - Results for 2023

Full year 2023

Customer growth

Net new money

CHF billion 12

9.6

10

7.7

8

6

4.6

5.3

5.0

  • 3.1
    2.7

2

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

OrganicNon-organic

Press conference - Results for 2023

8

Average assets per customer

(#)

CHF

600,000

150,000

500,000

125,000

96,948

101,004

400,000

100,000

77,959

300,000

574,274

75,000

200,000

410,248

50,000

309,286

100,000

25,000

0

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Number of accounts

Average deposit per account

Full year 2023

Net new money in 2023

By client domicile (in CHF million)

1

Switzerland

2

Europe

2023

3,047.4

2023

402.0

2022

2022

2021

2021

2020

2020

2019

2019

3

MEA

4

Rest of the world

2023

494.3

2023

1,019.6

2022

2022

2021

2021

2020

2020

2019

2019

Press conference - Results for 2023

9

CHF

61% 5.0 39%

billion

Swiss

International

CHF

36% 5.0 64%

billion

B2C B2B / B2B2C

Full year 2023

Customer loyalty

Distribution of accounts

11%

New clients 2023

574,274

28%

61%

accounts

Clients 2021-2022

Clients up to 2020

+6.6%

growth in customer accounts in the last 12 months

Press conference - Results for 2023

10

Distribution of client assets

7%

CHF

19%

New clients 2023

58.0

billion

Clients 2021-2022

74%

Clients up to 2020

Distribution of net revenues

10%

New clients 2023

CHF

531.4 31%

Clients 2021-2022

59% million

Clients up to 2020

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 06:12:11 UTC.