    SQN   CH0010675863

SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD

(SQN)
Good numbers, increase in guidance, modest management... (Swissquote Group Holding)

08/06/2021 | 10:58am EDT
Good numbers, increase in guidance, modest management...
EARNINGS/SALES RELEASES

Swissquote released this morning its numbers for H1 21. These are in line with Swissquote’s profit positive warning announced in mid-June. Revenues and pre-tax profit are well above the H1 20 level. These are in line with our expectations and we will adjust (upwards) our EPS for FY2021 in line with Swissquote’s new guidance. Guidance is rather conservative on the back of the uncertainty in revenues from crypto-currencies but management expects a susbtantial contribution from this asset class going into 2022 and later.


FACT

Revenues at CHF266m were 65% higher yoy and pre-tax profit at CHF130m was 130% higher vs H1 20.
As we suspected at the time of the June positive profit warning, crypto trading revenues were the biggest contributor to that beat with revenues of CHF63m vs CHF5m in H1 20.
Swissquote has also seen a sharp increase in accounts opening (about 49,500 new accounts in H1 21) leading to net new money of CHF4.9bn for H1 21.
Swissquote has simply reached its target for 2024 three years in advance. As a reminder, the Swiss fintech’s targets for 2024 were CHF500m in revenues, CHF200m pre-tax profit and CHF55bn assets under custody with CHF5bn net new money per year (90bp margin on assets therefore). The sustainability of these numbers going into 2022 and later will therefore be key to the company’s performance.


ANALYSIS

The numbers published this morning were expected following the June positive profit warning. The main expectation was about the FY2021 guidance. Management expects for FY2021 CHF465m in revenues (vs CHF365m previously) and a pre-tax profit of CHF210m (vs CHF130m previously).
This represents revenues of CHF200m for H2 21 and a pre-tax profit of CHF75m below H1 21 numbers. From our understanding (from the call with analysts), this is rather conservative and the actual numbers should be higher in the end. The guidance looks to be taking into account quite a low level of revenues from crypto trading (July saw revenues of only CHF3m for instance).

Management was a bit more evasive regarding the new 2024 guidance. A new guidance for 2025 will be posted during the next annual results but management is confident Swissquote will post growth for 2022 despite the very strong numbers in 2021. There is indeed still an important backlog of account opening requests and the trading of cryptos should on average increase in the mid-long term.
On top of this, the traditional engines of growth, which are B2B growth and international growth, will add more revenues to the top line.
The pre-tax margin is expected in the long run at about 40% (the 50% level for H1 21 was an exceptional one).


IMPACT

We will increase our numbers for FY2021 in line with guidance. We are also confident in increasing our numbers for FY2022 and FY2023 in line with management’s cautious but optimistic tone for now.

All news about SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD
10:58aGood numbers, increase in guidance, modest management... (Swissquote Group Ho..
01:51aSWISSQUOTE : Lifts 2021 Revenue Forecast as H1 Profit More Than Doubles
07/09Yen set for biggest weekly rise this year as economic rebound hopes fade
07/09FTSE 100 Set for Steadier Open After Sharp Falls
06/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Salesforce, Intel, Wisekey...
06/30LUZERNER KANTONALBANK : Swissquote Bank, Luzerner Kantonalbank Sign Mortgage Dis..
06/29Dollar climbs towards three-month highs as virus cases rise
06/22London Stocks Seen Buoyed by Wall Street Rally
06/17Impressive again (Swissquote Group Holding)
06/17FTSE Seen Opening Lower After Fed Signaled Earlier Rate Rise
Analyst Recommendations on SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD
Financials
Sales 2021 406 M 446 M 446 M
Net income 2021 116 M 127 M 127 M
Net cash 2021 5 707 M 6 269 M 6 269 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 2 284 M 2 520 M 2 509 M
EV / Sales 2021 -8,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 154,20 CHF
Average target price 159,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,11%
Managers and Directors
Marc Bürki Chief Executive Officer
Yvan Cardenas Chief Financial Officer
Markus Dennler Chairman
Paolo Buzzi Chief Technology Officer
Lino Finini Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD79.51%2 520
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED13.42%41 172
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.23.88%13 320
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.39.47%8 476
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.10.95%6 044