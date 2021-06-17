Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Swissquote Group Holding Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQN   CH0010675863

SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD

(SQN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/17 04:20:24 am
155.1 CHF   -4.26%
04:04aImpressive again (Swissquote Group Holding)
AL
03:13aFTSE Seen Opening Lower After Fed Signaled Earlier Rate Rise
DJ
06/16Incredible numbers... (Swissquote Group Holding)
AL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Impressive again (Swissquote Group Holding)

06/17/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Impressive again
OPINION CHANGE
CHANGE IN OPINION
Buy vs Reduce


CHANGE IN EPS
2021 : CHF 11.2 vs 7.46 +50.6 %
2022 : CHF 11.0 vs 8.56 +28.3 %

Following Swissquote's H1 21 trading update, we are sharply revising upwards our expectations for FYs 2021, 2022 and 2023. With an impressive H1 21, Swissquote will indeed reach its pre-operating profit 2024 target at the end of 2021. Our previous forecasts were factoring in the company's March 2021 guidance which will therefore be sharply revised upwards on 6 August (H1 21 earnings release). We increase our revenue expectations for 2021, 2022 and 2023, but for 2024, which is not visible in our models yet, we expect the same of level of revenues as our previous expectations (as growth should wane following 2021's impressive numbers). However, we expect a CHF230m pre-tax profit vs CHF200m previously (as mentioned in our Latest, the sharp rise in revenues is probably mainly driven by the current buoyant trading in cryptocurrencies which offer high margins at the same time).


CHANGE IN NAV
CHF 175 vs 144 +21.7 %

Our NAV is based on our pre-tax profit. Hence, as we increase the pre-tax profit following the bullish trading update, the NAV is mechanically revised upwards.


CHANGE IN DCF
CHF 218 vs 180 +20.8 %

The DCF is based on EBITDA expectations. With the bullish trading update, we revise (sharply) upwards EBITDA expectations and increase mechanically our DCF valuation.

Copyright 2021, Alphavalue
1er Bureau indépendant en Europe avec 470 valeurs passées au crible


All news about SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD
04:04aImpressive again (Swissquote Group Holding)
AL
03:13aFTSE Seen Opening Lower After Fed Signaled Earlier Rate Rise
DJ
06/16Incredible numbers... (Swissquote Group Holding)
AL
06/16SWISSQUOTE  : Thanks to outstanding growth, Swissquote expects record half-year ..
PU
06/16London Stocks Seen Edging Higher With Fed in Focus
DJ
06/02Shares of retail favorite AMC nearly double, company woos investors with free..
RE
05/10SWISSQUOTE  : The new digital finance app from Swissquote and PostFinance is her..
PU
05/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Tick Up After S&P 500 Record
DJ
05/10SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/04SWISSQUOTE  : PostFinance and Swissquote launch Yuh
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 351 M 385 M 385 M
Net income 2021 105 M 116 M 116 M
Net cash 2021 5 707 M 6 270 M 6 270 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 2 400 M 2 669 M 2 637 M
EV / Sales 2021 -9,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD
Duration : Period :
Swissquote Group Holding Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 159,00 CHF
Last Close Price 162,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target -1,23%
Spread / Average Target -1,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Bürki Chief Executive Officer
Yvan Cardenas Chief Financial Officer
Markus Dennler Chairman
Paolo Buzzi Chief Technology Officer
Lino Finini Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD88.59%2 669
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED11.91%41 415
NATIXIS43.42%15 296
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.24.07%13 598
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.29.23%7 851
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.10.95%6 033