Swissquote : Minutes of the 2023 ordinary General Meeting (English)

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD

held on Wednesday 10 May 2023 at 10:30 A.M.,

at the headquarter of Swissquote Group Holding Ltd, Chemin de la Crétaux 33, 1196 Gland, Switzerland

PREAMBLE

Mr Markus Dennler, Chairman of the Board of Directors, acted as chairman for the meeting. He opened the ordinary General Meeting 2023 of Swissquote Group Holding Ltd at 10:30 A.M. The ordinary General Meeting was held in person with an on-site electronic voting system. The shareholders who were absent from the venue were able to exercise their voting rights via the independent proxy.

In his introductory speech, the Chairman welcomed the shareholders and announced the presence of certain important shareholders. Furthermore, the Chairman talked about the current economic environment, described a selection of key elements of Swissquote's strategy, mentioned proposed and upcoming organisational changes and, finally, addressed Swissquote's shareholder structure and the proposed dividend.

Then, Mr Marc Bürki, CEO, presented important features of the financial year 2022 as well as Swissquote's key financial goals for the upcoming years.

The speeches of the Chairman and of Mr Bürki do not form part of these minutes.

QUESTIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS

A shareholder from Bäch, Switzerland asked a question about the recent increase of the custody fees at Swissquote Bank Ltd. Mr Bürki answered in detail and, in particular, explained why such increase is justified.

A shareholder from Morges, Switzerland asked a question regarding alternative methods of paying dividends to shareholders, such as the payment in shares. Mr Yvan Cardenas, CFO, answered that a dividend in shares raises a number of operational questions but that all options, including the payment in shares, are regularly assessed.

A shareholder from Bursinel, Switzerland asked a question about the payment services provided by Swissquote Bank Ltd, in particular about the fact that no direct debit system (LSV) is offered. The Chairman answered that the ongoing enhancement of payment capacities is one of Swissquote's key priorities in the context of the long-term objective that Swissquote Bank Ltd become a universal bank. In addition, Mr Bürki gave an update on upcoming payment features.