  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Swissquote Group Holding Ltd
  News
  Summary
    SQN   CH0010675863

SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD

(SQN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:47:00 2023-06-07 am EDT
179.65 CHF   +0.36%
Swissquote : Minutes of the 2023 ordinary General Meeting (English)

06/07/2023 | 09:33am EDT
TWENTY

THREE

swissquote.com

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF

SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD

held on Wednesday 10 May 2023 at 10:30 A.M.,

at the headquarter of Swissquote Group Holding Ltd, Chemin de la Crétaux 33, 1196 Gland, Switzerland

PREAMBLE

Mr Markus Dennler, Chairman of the Board of Directors, acted as chairman for the meeting. He opened the ordinary General Meeting 2023 of Swissquote Group Holding Ltd at 10:30 A.M. The ordinary General Meeting was held in person with an on-site electronic voting system. The shareholders who were absent from the venue were able to exercise their voting rights via the independent proxy.

In his introductory speech, the Chairman welcomed the shareholders and announced the presence of certain important shareholders. Furthermore, the Chairman talked about the current economic environment, described a selection of key elements of Swissquote's strategy, mentioned proposed and upcoming organisational changes and, finally, addressed Swissquote's shareholder structure and the proposed dividend.

Then, Mr Marc Bürki, CEO, presented important features of the financial year 2022 as well as Swissquote's key financial goals for the upcoming years.

The speeches of the Chairman and of Mr Bürki do not form part of these minutes.

QUESTIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS

A shareholder from Bäch, Switzerland asked a question about the recent increase of the custody fees at Swissquote Bank Ltd. Mr Bürki answered in detail and, in particular, explained why such increase is justified.

A shareholder from Morges, Switzerland asked a question regarding alternative methods of paying dividends to shareholders, such as the payment in shares. Mr Yvan Cardenas, CFO, answered that a dividend in shares raises a number of operational questions but that all options, including the payment in shares, are regularly assessed.

A shareholder from Bursinel, Switzerland asked a question about the payment services provided by Swissquote Bank Ltd, in particular about the fact that no direct debit system (LSV) is offered. The Chairman answered that the ongoing enhancement of payment capacities is one of Swissquote's key priorities in the context of the long-term objective that Swissquote Bank Ltd become a universal bank. In addition, Mr Bürki gave an update on upcoming payment features.

- 2 -

FORMAL STATEMENTS

The ordinary General Meeting was convened by publication of the invitation in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (SOGC) of 13 April 2023, in which the agenda items and motions of the Board of Directors were set out as required by law and the Articles of Association.

The invitation to the ordinary General Meeting was also sent by post on 12 April 2023 to all the shareholders registered in the share register with voting rights.

The Chairman reminded that the 2022 Annual Report (consisting of the management report, the financial statements and consolidated financial statements), the Remuneration Report, the reports of the auditors as well as the Corporate Governance Report and the Sustainability Report had been available for inspection at the Swissquote Group Holding Ltd's headquarters since 12 April 2023 and could also be downloaded from the Internet.

The Chairman nominated Mr Morgan Lavanchy, member of the Executive Management and Chief Legal Officer, as secretary for this ordinary General Meeting.

The Chairman also stated that Mr Christophe Kratzer attended the ordinary General Meeting as representative of the auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd.

Mr Juan Carlos Gil of Zurich, attorney-at-law, was acting as independent voting proxy within the meaning of Article 689c of the Swiss Code of Obligations.

The Chairman noted that no requests relating to the agenda had been received.

The Chairman therefore established that the ordinary General Meeting of Swissquote Group Holding Ltd held on this day had been duly convened and was quorate.

- 3 -

ATTENDANCE REPORT

The Chairman provided the following information on the attendance:

Out of a fully paid-in total share capital consisting of 15,328,170 registered shares, with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each, 10,182,583 shareholder votes with a nominal value of CHF 2,036,516.60 were present or represented. This corresponds to 66.43% of the shares carrying voting rights, of which:

  • 12.05% registered shareholders present or represented: 1,226,621 votes
  • 87.95% represented by the independent proxy: 8,955,962 votes

The Chairman also pointed out that:

The absolute majority was:

5,091,292

votes

The qualified 2/3 majority was:

6,788,389

votes

The absolute majority of the

nominal values represented

amounted to:

CHF 1,018,258.31

AGENDA ITEMS

Item 1: Approval of the management report, the statutory financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022

Votes represented:

10,182,583

Absolute majority:

5,091,292

Result:

10,163,110

votes in favour, corresponding to 99.82%

1,475

votes against, corresponding to 0.01%

17,998

abstentions, corresponding to 0.17%

The General Meeting thus followed the Board of Directors' proposal with 99.82% votes in favour.

Item 2: Advisory vote on the Remuneration Report for the financial year 2022

Votes represented:

10,182,583

Absolute majority:

5,091,292

Result:

9,269,569

votes in favour, corresponding to 91.03%

872,096

votes against, corresponding to 8.57%

40,918

abstentions, corresponding to 0.40%

The General Meeting thus followed the Board of Directors' proposal with 91.03% votes in favour.

- 4 -

Item 3: Appropriation of retained earnings, distribution of a dividend of CHF 2.20 (gross) per share

The Board of Directors proposed to appropriate available retained earnings as at 31 December

2022 as follows:

Available retained earnings as at 31 December 2022

CHF 285,216,358

Gross dividend for the financial year 2022

in the amount of CHF 2.20 per share

CHF (33,721,974)

Retained earnings to be carried forward

CHF 251,494,384

Votes represented:

10,182,583

Absolute majority:

5,091,292

Result:

10,171,843

votes in favour, corresponding to 99.89%

2,803

votes against, corresponding to 0.03%

7,937

abstentions, corresponding to 0.08%

The General Meeting thus followed the Board of Directors' proposal with 99.89% votes in favour.

Item 4: Discharge from the liability of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management

Votes represented:

6,708,093

Absolute majority:

3,354,047

Result:

6,663,211

votes in favour, corresponding to 99.33%

21,695

votes against, corresponding to 0.32%

23,187

abstentions, corresponding to 0.35%

The General Meeting thus followed the Board of Directors' proposal with 99.33% votes in favour.

Item 5: Elections

Item 5.1: Members of the Board of Directors and Chair

a. Re-election of Mr Markus Dennler as a member and as Chair of the Board of Directors

Votes represented:

10,182,583

Absolute majority:

5,091,292

Result:

9,556,750

votes in favour, corresponding to 93.86%

620,497

votes against, corresponding to 6.09%

5,336

abstentions, corresponding to 0.05%

The General Meeting thus followed the Board of Directors' proposal with 93.86% votes in favour.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 13:32:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
