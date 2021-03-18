Swissquote : Geschäftsbericht 2020

2

Strong interest for Swissquote accounts

Trading accounts accounts (#)

eForex accountsSaving accountsRobo-Advisory accounts

Account opening requests

opening requests (#)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

4

50'636 new accounts in 2020

CHF 120,000

Distribution of revenues

Average deposit per account

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

20,000

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

SMI performance during the period : +21.3%

2020

5

Client assets at CHF 39.8 billion

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

6

2020 net new money (organic)

7

Net revenues of CHF 317.3 million

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

8

Net revenues by Swissquote location

Domestic

Non-domestic

9

Pre-tax profit of CHF 105.6 million

CHF millionPre-tax profitNet profit

Pre-tax margin

margin %

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Full year 2020 in a nutshell

Net revenues in CHF Pre-tax profit in CHF Net profit in CHF 317.3 million 91.0 million 105.6 million Pre-tax profit margin of 33.3% Net profit margin of 28.7% Client assets in CHF Net new money in CHF Core capital ratio 23.0% + 5.3 billion 39.8 billion

SECURITIES TRADING: STRONG CUSTOMER ACQUISITION

Switzerland

Europe

Dubai

Securities trading in % of total net revenues

Singapore

67%

CHF million

Securities revenues

Securities accounts

accounts (#)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

5.8 million of transactions in 2020 (2019: 2.7 million of transactions)

Securities trading assets by type of customer

52%

48%

B2C

B2B

Securities trading by asset class24%

Shares

Derivatives/struct. prodsCryptosETFs/investments fundsFX

Fixed income and others

SWISSQUOTE BANK EUROPE SA

EXPANSION OF THE PRODUCT OFFERING

IN EUROPE

CRYPTO

FEBRUARY 2021

FOREX & CFDs

JANUARY 2021

TRADING

AT MIGRATION

RESULTS

2020

CRYPTO ASSETS

12 CRYPTOS WITH A SWISS BANK ENJOY THE UNIQUE OFFERING OF

SWISSQUOTE

SINCE 2017

NEW IN 2020

CHF 16.0 MILLION OF CRYPTO REVENUES CHF 1.0 BILLION OF CRYPTO ASSETS IN CUSTODY AS OF TODAY CHF 1.8 BILLION

LEASING

NEW ONLINE

LEASING OFFERING

WITH TESLA

When financing becomes as effortless as driving it

MANAGED ASSETS

400.0

350.0

300.0

250.0

200.0

150.0

100.0

50.0

0.0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

eFOREX: STEADY INCREASE IN TRANSACTION VOLUME

Switzerland

Europe

CHF million

eForex revenues

eForex volume

Dubai

Hong Kong

CHF million

2016

2017

2018

2019

DPM of 83.9 in 2020 (2019: 70.7)

eForex in % of total net revenues

33%

eForex assets by type of customer

37%

63%

B2C

B2B

eForex by products

2020

FXCFDsPrecious metals

FOREX & CFDs

NEW WEB PLATFORM

WITH TRADINGVIEW CHARTS

 Advanced charting tools

 User-friendly & customisable interface

 Wide range of order types

REVENUES PER PLATFORM

59.4%

20.6%

20.0%

Proprietary softwareMetaQuotesOther third party providers

Balance sheet

Section III

Balance sheet as at December 31th, 2020

Central bank deposits, T-bills,

Total assets

(free of negative interests)

Central bank deposits 1,790.1

(bond4p8o4r.t6folio)

Total liabilities and equity

343O.4thers

343.4

329.3

Due to customers in CHF

(cash deposits in trading, saving and eForex accounts)

Due to customers in USD (same as above)

Due to customers in EUR (same as above)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Solid capital ratio

2016

40%

35%

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

2017

2018

2019

2020

50% increase in return to shareholders

CHF 7.00

Earnings per shareDividend / pay out

6.00

5.00

4.00

3.00

2.00

1.00

0.00

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Guidance 2021

Section IV

Strong demand for account opening

Account opening requests

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

Jan

FebMarAprMaiJun

Jul

20202021

AugSepOctNovDec

Guidance 2021

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021E

Outlook 2024

Section V

Outlook 2024

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021E

2022E

2023E

2024E

OUTLOOK 2024

CLIENT ASSETS OF ~CHF 60 BILLIONMARGIN ON ASSETS OF

~85 BPS

 Strong organic growth of customers (where possible through acquisitions)

 Continue to invest in technology and innovation

 Positioning as reputable and trustful banking partner for B2B and B2C

 Swissquote as global brand

 Further expand offering geographically

 Multi-asset class: New products and services

 Develop credit activities to compensate low interest rate environment

 Deeper customer engagement

Appendix

Section VI

Key figures for the 2020 business year

12 months ended 30 December

Comparison with previous half year

in CHF thousand, except where specified

Net fee & commission income (excl. crypto.) Cryptocurrencies income

Interest income, net 1 eForex income, net Trading income, net 2

Operating revenues

Unrealised fair value

Cost of negative interest rates (excl. FX swaps)

Net revenues

Payroll & related expenses Other operating expenses Depreciation

Marketing expenses Expenses

Pre-tax profit

Income taxes Net profit

Pre-tax profit margin Net profit margin

2020 2019 ChangeChange in % 145,981.9 86,622.0 59,359.8 68.5% 16,005.6 6,293.0 9,712.7 154.3% 25,690.1 40,093.8 -14,403.7 -35.9% 107,343.4 85,508.9 21,834.5 25.5% 26,812.4 21,361.1 5,451.3 25.5% 321,833.4 239,878.8 81,954.6 34.2% 207.7 309.0 -101.3 -32.8% -4,731.7 -9,547.3 -4,815.6 -50.4% 317,309.4 230,640.5 86,668.9 37.6% -104,913.9 -84,211.7 20,702.2 24.6% -54,844.0 -46,375.2 8,468.8 18.3% -29,082.2 -26,056.9 3,025.3 11.6% -22,827.7 -23,408.5 -580.8 -2.5% -211,667.8 -180,052.3 31,615.5 17.6% 105,641.6 50,588.2 55,053.4 108.8% -14,620.8 -5,934.6 8,686.2 146.4% 91,020.8 44,653.6 46,367.2 103.8% 33.3% 21.9% 28.7% 19.4%

H2-2020 H1-2020 ChangeChange in % 67,447.6 78,534.2 -11,086.6 -14.1% 11,160.5 4,845.2 6,315.3 130.3% 9,128.5 16,561.7 -7,433.2 -44.9% 47,312.6 60,030.8 -12,718.2 -21.2% 24,055.7 2,756.7 21,299.0 772.6% 159,104.9 162,728.6 -3,623.7 -2.2% 295.2 -87.5 382.7 -437.4% -2,812.2 -1,919.6 892.6 46.5% 156,587.9 160,721.5 -4,133.6 -2.6% -54,843.4 -50,070.5 4,772.9 9.5% -27,778.2 -27,065.8 712.4 2.6% -14,872.2 -14,210.0 662.2 4.7% -11,890.8 -10,936.9 953.9 8.7% -109,384.6 -102,283.2 7,101.4 6.9% 47,203.3 58,438.3 -11,235.0 -19.2% -6,569.0 -8,051.7 -1,482.7 -18.4% 40,634.3 50,386.6 -9,752.3 -19.4% 30.1% 36.4% 25.9% 31.4%

¹ Net interest income as per Swissquote Annual Report 2020 of CHF 21 million should be read in conjunction with the cost of negative interest rates (excluding FX swaps) of CHF -4.7 million.

² Net trading income as per Swissquote Annual Report 2020 of CHF 158.4 million should be read in conjunction with eForex income, net amounting CHF 107.3 million and unrealised fair value amounting CHF 0.21 million. In addition, it includes credit loss expense of CHF -24.0 million presented separately in the Annual report.

Key figures for the 2020 business year (cont.)

in CHF thousand, except where specified

Trading accounts

Saving accounts eForex accounts Robo-Advisory accounts

Total number of accounts (units)

Trading client assets

Saving client assets eForex client assets Robo-Advisory assets Total client assets (CHF m)

Assets under custody (CHF m) Net new money (CHF m) eForex volume (USD bn) Total equity (CHF m) Capital ratio (%)

Total headcounts / average headcounts (FTE)

31.12.2020338,330 19,037 48,341 4,540 410,248

31.12.2019 281,814 19,717 54,719 3,362 359,612

ChangeChange in %

56,516.0 20.1%

-680.0 -3.4%

-6,378.0 -11.7%

1,178.0 35.0%

50,636.0 14.1%

31,296.5

7,451.2 23.8%

265.5 447.0 231.9

-14.4 -5.4%

-7.3 -1.6%

102.2 44.1%

32,240.9

7,531.7 23.4%

31,183.3

7,324.6 23.5%

4,558.4

716.2 15.7%

1,217.8

150.8 12.4%

374.8

65.4 17.4%

21.7%

1.3% 6.0%

722 / 692

83 / 71

11.5% / 10.3%

31.12.2020

30.06.2020

ChangeChange in %

315,185 19,279 57,819 4,147 396,430

23,145.0 7.3%

-242.0 -1.3%

-9,478.0 -16.4%

393.0 9.5%

13,818.0 3.5%

32,618.4

6,129.3 18.8%

255.3 384.9 235.6 33,494.2

-4.2 -1.6%

54.8 14.2%

98.5 41.8%

6,278.4 18.7%

32,301.9 2,998.1

6,206.0 19.2%

-721.6 -24.1%

690.4 411.4

-12.1 -1.8%

28.8 7.0%

20.8%

2.2% 10.6%

768 / 745

37 / 41

4.8% / 5.5%

