Swissquote : Geschäftsbericht 2020

2
Strong interest for Swissquote accounts
Trading accounts accounts (#)
eForex accountsSaving accountsRobo-Advisory accounts
opening requests (#)
2017
2018
2019
2020
4
50'636 new accounts in 2020
Distribution of revenues
Average deposit per account
100,000
80,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
SMI performance during the period : +21.3%
2020
5
Client assets at CHF 39.8 billion
2017
2018
2019
2020
6
2020 net new money (organic)
7
Net revenues of CHF 317.3 million
2017
2018
2019
2020
8
Net revenues by Swissquote location
Non-domestic
9
Pre-tax profit of CHF 105.6 million
CHF millionPre-tax profitNet profit
margin %
2017
2018
2019
2020
Full year 2020 in a nutshell
|
Net revenues in CHF
|
Pre-tax profit in CHF
|
Net profit in CHF
|
317.3 million
|
91.0 million
|
105.6 million
|
Pre-tax profit margin of 33.3%
|
Net profit margin of 28.7%
|
Client assets in CHF
|
Net new money in CHF
|
Core capital ratio
|
23.0%
|
+ 5.3 billion
|
39.8 billion
SECURITIES TRADING: STRONG CUSTOMER ACQUISITION
Switzerland
Europe
Dubai
Securities trading in % of total net revenues
Singapore
CHF million
Securities revenues
accounts (#)
2017
2018
2019
2020
5.8 million of transactions in 2020 (2019: 2.7 million of transactions)
Securities trading assets by type of customer
48%
B2C
B2B
Securities trading by asset class24%
Shares
Derivatives/struct. prodsCryptosETFs/investments fundsFX
Fixed income and others
SWISSQUOTE BANK EUROPE SA
EXPANSION OF THE PRODUCT OFFERING
IN EUROPE
CRYPTO
FOREX & CFDs
TRADING
RESULTS
CRYPTO ASSETS
12 CRYPTOS WITH A SWISS BANK ENJOY THE UNIQUE OFFERING OF
SWISSQUOTE
SINCE 2017
NEW IN 2020
CHF 16.0 MILLION
OF CRYPTO REVENUES
CHF 1.0 BILLION
OF CRYPTO ASSETS IN CUSTODY
AS OF TODAY CHF 1.8 BILLION
LEASING
NEW ONLINE
LEASING OFFERING
WITH TESLA
When financing becomes as effortless as driving it
MANAGED ASSETS
400.0
350.0
300.0
250.0
200.0
150.0
100.0
50.0
0.0
2017
2018
2019
2020
eFOREX: STEADY INCREASE IN TRANSACTION VOLUME
Switzerland
Europe
CHF million
eForex revenues
Dubai
Hong Kong
CHF million
2017
2018
2019
DPM of 83.9 in 2020 (2019: 70.7)
eForex in % of total net revenues
eForex assets by type of customer
37%
63%
B2C
B2B
eForex by products
2020
FXCFDsPrecious metals
FOREX & CFDs
NEW WEB PLATFORM
WITH TRADINGVIEW CHARTS
-
Advanced charting tools
-
User-friendly & customisable interface
-
Wide range of order types
REVENUES PER PLATFORM
59.4%
20.0%
Proprietary softwareMetaQuotesOther third party providers
Section III
Balance sheet as at December 31th, 2020
Central bank deposits, T-bills,
Total assets
(free of negative interests)
Central bank deposits 1,790.1
Total liabilities and equity
343O.4thers
(cash deposits in trading, saving and eForex accounts)
Due to customers in USD (same as above)
Due to customers in EUR (same as above)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Solid capital ratio
40%
35%
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
2017
2018
2019
2020
50% increase in return to shareholders
CHF 7.00
Earnings per shareDividend / pay out
6.00
5.00
4.00
3.00
2.00
1.00
0.00
2017
2018
2019
2020
Section IV
Strong demand for account opening
Account opening requests
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
FebMarAprMaiJun
Jul
20202021
AugSepOctNovDec
Guidance 2021
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021E
Section V
Outlook 2024
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021E
2022E
2023E
2024E
OUTLOOK 2024
CLIENT ASSETS OF ~CHF 60 BILLIONMARGIN ON ASSETS OF
-
Strong organic growth of customers (where possible through acquisitions)
-
Continue to invest in technology and innovation
-
Positioning as reputable and trustful banking partner for B2B and B2C
-
Swissquote as global brand
-
Further expand offering geographically
-
Multi-asset class: New products and services
-
Develop credit activities to compensate low interest rate environment
-
Deeper customer engagement
Appendix
Section VI
Key figures for the 2020 business year
12 months ended 30 December
Comparison with previous half year
in CHF thousand, except where specified
Net fee & commission income (excl. crypto.) Cryptocurrencies income
Interest income, net 1 eForex income, net Trading income, net 2
Operating revenues
Unrealised fair value
Cost of negative interest rates (excl. FX swaps)
Net revenues
Payroll & related expenses Other operating expenses Depreciation
Marketing expenses Expenses
Pre-tax profit
Income taxes Net profit
Pre-tax profit margin Net profit margin
|
2020
|
2019
ChangeChange in %
|
145,981.9
|
86,622.0
59,359.8
68.5%
|
16,005.6
|
6,293.0
9,712.7
154.3%
|
25,690.1
|
40,093.8
-14,403.7
-35.9%
|
107,343.4
|
85,508.9
21,834.5
25.5%
|
26,812.4
|
21,361.1
5,451.3
25.5%
|
321,833.4
|
239,878.8
81,954.6
34.2%
|
|
207.7
|
309.0
-101.3
-32.8%
|
-4,731.7
|
-9,547.3
-4,815.6
-50.4%
|
317,309.4
|
230,640.5
86,668.9
37.6%
|
|
-104,913.9
|
-84,211.7
20,702.2
24.6%
|
-54,844.0
|
-46,375.2
8,468.8
18.3%
|
-29,082.2
|
-26,056.9
3,025.3
11.6%
|
-22,827.7
|
-23,408.5
-580.8
-2.5%
|
-211,667.8
|
-180,052.3
31,615.5
17.6%
|
|
105,641.6
|
50,588.2
55,053.4
108.8%
|
|
-14,620.8
|
-5,934.6
8,686.2
146.4%
|
91,020.8
|
44,653.6
46,367.2
103.8%
|
33.3%
|
21.9%
|
28.7%
|
19.4%
|
H2-2020
|
H1-2020
ChangeChange in %
|
67,447.6
|
78,534.2
-11,086.6
-14.1%
|
11,160.5
|
4,845.2
6,315.3
130.3%
|
9,128.5
|
16,561.7
-7,433.2
-44.9%
|
47,312.6
|
60,030.8
-12,718.2
-21.2%
|
24,055.7
|
2,756.7
21,299.0
772.6%
|
159,104.9
|
162,728.6
-3,623.7
-2.2%
|
|
295.2
|
-87.5
382.7
-437.4%
|
-2,812.2
|
-1,919.6
892.6
46.5%
|
156,587.9
|
160,721.5
-4,133.6
-2.6%
|
|
-54,843.4
|
-50,070.5
4,772.9
9.5%
|
-27,778.2
|
-27,065.8
712.4
2.6%
|
-14,872.2
|
-14,210.0
662.2
4.7%
|
-11,890.8
|
-10,936.9
953.9
8.7%
|
-109,384.6
|
-102,283.2
7,101.4
6.9%
|
|
47,203.3
|
58,438.3
-11,235.0
-19.2%
|
|
-6,569.0
|
-8,051.7
-1,482.7
-18.4%
|
40,634.3
|
50,386.6
-9,752.3
-19.4%
|
30.1%
|
36.4%
|
25.9%
|
31.4%
¹ Net interest income as per Swissquote Annual Report 2020 of CHF 21 million should be read in conjunction with the cost of negative interest rates (excluding FX swaps) of CHF -4.7 million.
² Net trading income as per Swissquote Annual Report 2020 of CHF 158.4 million should be read in conjunction with eForex income, net amounting CHF 107.3 million and unrealised fair value amounting CHF 0.21 million. In addition, it includes credit loss expense of CHF -24.0 million presented separately in the Annual report.
Key figures for the 2020 business year (cont.)
in CHF thousand, except where specified
Trading accounts
Saving accounts eForex accounts Robo-Advisory accounts
Total number of accounts (units)
Trading client assets
Saving client assets eForex client assets Robo-Advisory assets Total client assets (CHF m)
Assets under custody (CHF m) Net new money (CHF m) eForex volume (USD bn) Total equity (CHF m) Capital ratio (%)
Total headcounts / average headcounts (FTE)
31.12.2020338,330 19,037 48,341 4,540 410,248
31.12.2019 281,814 19,717 54,719 3,362 359,612
ChangeChange in %
56,516.0 20.1%
-680.0 -3.4%
-6,378.0 -11.7%
1,178.0 35.0%
50,636.0 14.1%
31,296.5
7,451.2 23.8%
265.5 447.0 231.9
-14.4 -5.4%
-7.3 -1.6%
102.2 44.1%
32,240.9
7,531.7 23.4%
31,183.3
7,324.6 23.5%
4,558.4
716.2 15.7%
1,217.8
150.8 12.4%
374.8
65.4 17.4%
21.7%
1.3% 6.0%
722 / 692
83 / 71
11.5% / 10.3%
31.12.2020
30.06.2020
ChangeChange in %
315,185 19,279 57,819 4,147 396,430
23,145.0 7.3%
-242.0 -1.3%
-9,478.0 -16.4%
393.0 9.5%
13,818.0 3.5%
32,618.4
6,129.3 18.8%
255.3 384.9 235.6 33,494.2
-4.2 -1.6%
54.8 14.2%
98.5 41.8%
6,278.4 18.7%
32,301.9 2,998.1
6,206.0 19.2%
-721.6 -24.1%
690.4 411.4
-12.1 -1.8%
28.8 7.0%
20.8%
2.2% 10.6%
768 / 745
37 / 41
4.8% / 5.5%
