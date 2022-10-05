Advanced search
    SQN   CH0010675863

SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD

(SQN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:19 2022-10-05 am EDT
113.50 CHF   +0.44%
Swissquote's own crypto trading exchange magnifies its potential (Swissquote Group Holding)
AL
10/04Keefe Bruyette & Woods Lowers Price Target on Swissquote Group, Maintains Outperform Recommendation
MT
10/04North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Jump on Hopes Over Rate Peak
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swissquotes own crypto trading exchange magnifies its potential (Swissquote Group Holding)

10/05/2022 | 03:10am EDT
Swissquote’s own crypto trading exchange magnifies its potential
SIGNIFICANT NEWS

Swissquote has announced the launch of its own crypto trading exchange, a material innovation to improve its service to customers but also enhance the profitability of these assets. Any recovery from the crypto asset class will be incredibly lucrative for Swissquote.


FACT

Swissquote has hitherto been using the Bitstamp and Coinbase exchanges as liquidity providers for crypto trading as well as custodian services. This means that for any order sent by a Swissquote user to buy BTC or ETH (among others) on the platform, the order would be re-directed to the Bitstamp or Coinbase exchanges. This has meant potential friction, reliance on external providers (potentially decreasing stability) for execution, liquidity and dependent upon their regular maintenance. This has also meant commission for trades (0.5% to 1%).

With its own exchange, which at first will be rolled-out to Bancor (BTN) and progressively to all 36 tokens available on the Swissquote platform, the product should considerably improve.


ANALYSIS

Despite the crypto crash, we are convinced that Swissquote’s efforts to make its exposure even more profitable is worthwhile. This bodes well for the whole investment case on the firm. In times of market turmoil, the performance is obviously impacted, although margins are expected to be maintained given that a material part of Opex is variable compensation for employees indexed on the firm’s performance and that the fact that Swissquote is progressively hedging this exposure with asset-based revenues (driven, in part, by higher interest rates).

However, the continued growth in client accounts and assets is pure dry powder for when markets rebound and further highlights the very attractive and convenient product.

As such, looking at revenues, we see its as only a matter of time before Swissquote fully gains advantage of its growing customer base, even further enhanced by higher profitability on crypto products thanks to the new exchange.

Copyright 2022, Alphavalue
1er Bureau indépendant en Europe avec 470 valeurs passées au crible


Financials
Sales 2022 426 M 435 M 435 M
Net income 2022 165 M 169 M 169 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 1 693 M 1 728 M 1 728 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,5%
Technical analysis trends SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 113,00 CHF
Average target price 177,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Bürki Chief Executive Officer
Yvan Cardenas Chief Financial Officer
Markus Dennler Chairman
Alexandru Craciun Chief Technology Officer
Lino Finini Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD-43.64%1 728
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-26.29%36 662
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-16.65%10 266
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-15.57%7 020
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-16.75%4 917
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-25.55%3 219