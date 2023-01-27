Swisstek Ceylon : Interim Financial Statements as at 31-12-2022

For the Nine Months Ended 31st December 2022

SWISSTEK ( CEYLON) PLC

PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION GROUP COMPANY As at ; 31-12-2022 31-03-2022 31-12-2022 31-03-2022 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 3,598,721 3,435,474 1,979,921 1,791,397 Investment property 211,985 211,985 211,985 211,985 Other long term investment 56,667 56,667 229,784 229,784 Non current assets 3,867,373 3,704,126 2,421,690 2,233,166 Inventories 5,468,375 2,848,173 559,059 255,997 Trade & other receivables 2,724,060 3,559,031 763,261 559,921 Income tax receivable 43,237 - - - Contract Assets 36,625 29,343 36,625 29,343 Amounts due from related parties 16,697 4,789 100,950 65,133 Cash & cash equivalents 368,226 575,657 281,784 378,320 Current assets 8,657,219 7,016,993 1,741,679 1,288,714 Total assets 12,524,592 10,721,119 4,163,369 3,521,880 EQUITY Stated capital 368,256 368,256 368,256 368,256 Reserves 714,307 796,941 611,989 694,623 Retained Earnings 1,572,596 1,989,933 1,086,144 913,908 Equity attributable to owners of the company 2,655,159 3,155,130 2,066,389 1,976,787 Non controlling interest 119,530 204,676 - - Total equity 2,774,689 3,359,806 2,066,389 1,976,787 Liabilities Retirement benefits obligation 57,724 49,051 11,901 10,953 Lease Rental Payable after one year 20,860 21,576 - - Deferred tax liability 352,148 369,555 366,353 224,628 Long term borrowings payable after one year 269,566 494,071 113,037 304,208 Non current liabilities 700,298 934,253 491,292 539,789 Trade & other payables 2,046,829 2,124,998 465,908 354,544 Contract liabilities 1,533 3,836 1,533 3,836 Long term borrowings payable within one year 223,819 223,819 123,819 123,819 Short term loans 5,790,426 3,445,119 686,090 344,318 Amount due to related parties 63,418 40,679 16,405 1,677 Lease Rental Payable within one year 2,247 4,083 - - Income tax payable 6,822 104,558 6,822 69,420 Bank overdrafts 914,512 479,968 305,111 107,690 Current liabilities 9,049,606 6,427,060 1,605,688 1,005,304 Total liabilities 9,749,904 7,361,313 2,096,981 1,545,094 Total equity and liabilities 12,524,592 10,721,119 4,163,369 3,521,880 Net asset value per share ( Rs.) 19.40 23.05 15.10 14.44 Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

