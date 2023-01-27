Swisstek Ceylon : Interim Financial Statements as at 31-12-2022
Swisstek (Ceylon) PLC
Provisional Financial Statements
For the Nine Months Ended 31st December 2022
SWISSTEK ( CEYLON) PLC
PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
GROUP
COMPANY
As at ;
31-12-2022
31-03-2022
31-12-2022
31-03-2022
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
3,598,721
3,435,474
1,979,921
1,791,397
Investment property
211,985
211,985
211,985
211,985
Other long term investment
56,667
56,667
229,784
229,784
Non current assets
3,867,373
3,704,126
2,421,690
2,233,166
Inventories
5,468,375
2,848,173
559,059
255,997
Trade & other receivables
2,724,060
3,559,031
763,261
559,921
Income tax receivable
43,237
-
-
-
Contract Assets
36,625
29,343
36,625
29,343
Amounts due from related parties
16,697
4,789
100,950
65,133
Cash & cash equivalents
368,226
575,657
281,784
378,320
Current assets
8,657,219
7,016,993
1,741,679
1,288,714
Total assets
12,524,592
10,721,119
4,163,369
3,521,880
EQUITY
Stated capital
368,256
368,256
368,256
368,256
Reserves
714,307
796,941
611,989
694,623
Retained Earnings
1,572,596
1,989,933
1,086,144
913,908
Equity attributable to owners of the company
2,655,159
3,155,130
2,066,389
1,976,787
Non controlling interest
119,530
204,676
-
-
Total equity
2,774,689
3,359,806
2,066,389
1,976,787
Liabilities
Retirement benefits obligation
57,724
49,051
11,901
10,953
Lease Rental Payable after one year
20,860
21,576
-
-
Deferred tax liability
352,148
369,555
366,353
224,628
Long term borrowings payable after one year
269,566
494,071
113,037
304,208
Non current liabilities
700,298
934,253
491,292
539,789
Trade & other payables
2,046,829
2,124,998
465,908
354,544
Contract liabilities
1,533
3,836
1,533
3,836
Long term borrowings payable within one year
223,819
223,819
123,819
123,819
Short term loans
5,790,426
3,445,119
686,090
344,318
Amount due to related parties
63,418
40,679
16,405
1,677
Lease Rental Payable within one year
2,247
4,083
-
-
Income tax payable
6,822
104,558
6,822
69,420
Bank overdrafts
914,512
479,968
305,111
107,690
Current liabilities
9,049,606
6,427,060
1,605,688
1,005,304
Total liabilities
9,749,904
7,361,313
2,096,981
1,545,094
Total equity and liabilities
12,524,592
10,721,119
4,163,369
3,521,880
Net asset value per share ( Rs.)
19.40
23.05
15.10
14.44
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The notes to the financial statement on page 5 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
It is certified that the interim financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.
General Manager-Finance
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
Signed for and on behalf of the board by
Sgd.
Sgd.
Chairman
Managing Director
26th January 2023
SWISSTEK ( CEYLON) PLC
PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
GROUP
COMPANY
Period ended
31-12-2022
31-12-2021
Variance
31-12-2022
31-12-2021
Variance
Unaudited
Unaudited
% for the
Unaudited
Unaudited
% for the
Quarter
9 Month
Quarter
9 Months
Nine
Quarter
6 Month
Quarter
9 Months
Nine
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Months
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Months
Sales ( net of tax)
1,488,714
6,797,184
2,656,355
6,099,263
11
1,010,665
2,916,752
669,262
1,613,664
81
Cost of sales
(1,033,509)
(4,840,746)
(1,894,774)
(4,507,571)
(7)
(798,097)
(2,192,602)
(485,868)
(1,179,129)
(86)
Gross profit
455,205
1,956,438
761,581
1,591,692
23
212,567
724,149
183,394
434,535
67
Other operating income
33,099
81,966
28,099
68,237
20
40,597
65,992
77,340
172,426
(62)
Distribution expenses
(211,391)
(632,497)
(197,011)
(477,287)
(33)
(59,063)
(201,964)
(40,593)
(112,585)
79
Administration expenses
(100,507)
(250,631)
(88,319)
(231,532)
(8)
(32,710)
(81,713)
(19,290)
(51,795)
58
Profit from operating activities
176,406
1,155,275
504,350
951,110
(21)
161,391
506,464
200,851
442,581
14
Net finance cost
(494,709)
(1,566,486)
(47,412)
(127,457)
(1,129)
(81,220)
(83,822)
(16,984)
(35,018)
139
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
(318,303)
(411,210)
456,938
823,653
150
80,172
422,642
183,867
407,563
4
Taxation
5,600
31,901
(92,313)
(179,704)
118
(74,003)
(127,232)
(32,815)
(81,885)
55
Profit/(Loss) for the period
(312,703)
(379,309)
364,625
643,949
159
6,169
295,410
151,052
325,678
(9)
Other Comprehensive income
Deferred tax on other comprehensive income
(82,634)
(82,634)
-
-
-
(82,634)
(82,634)
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the period
(82,634)
(82,634)
-
-
-
(82,634)
(82,634)
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
(395,337)
(461,944)
364,625
643,949
(172)
(76,465)
212,776
151,052
325,678
(35)
Attributable to:
Owners of the company
(272,465)
(294,163)
330,419
588,797
(150)
6,169
295,410
151,052
325,678
(9)
Non-controlling interest
(40,238)
(85,146)
34,206
55,152
(254)
-
-
-
-
Profit/(Loss) for the year
(312,703)
(379,309)
364,625
643,949
(159)
6,169
295,410
151,052
325,678
(9)
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the company
(355,099)
(376,797)
330,419
588,797
(164)
(76,465)
212,776
151,052
325,678
(35)
Non-controlling interest
(40,238)
(85,146)
34,206
55,152
(254)
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
(395,337)
(461,944)
364,625
643,949
(172)
(76,465)
212,776
151,052
325,678
(35)
Basic earnings per share (Rs.)
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The notes to the financial statement on page 5 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
SWISSTEK ( CEYLON) PLC
PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Group
Stated
Revaluation
General
Retained
Shareholders'
Non-controlling
Total
capital
reserve
reserve
earnings
funds
Interest
Equity
Balance as at 1st April 2021
368,256
777,099
19,842
1,533,341
2,698,535
182,392
2,880,930
Total comprehensive income
- Profit for the year
-
-
-
588,797
588,797
55,152
643,949
- Dividend paid
(253,191)
(253,191)
(17,140)
(270,331)
Balance as at 31st December 2021
368,256
777,099
19,842
1,868,947
3,034,141
220,404
3,254,548
Balance as at 1st April 2022
368,256
777,099
19,842
1,989,933
3,155,130
204,676
3,359,806
Total comprehensive income
- Profit/(Loss) for the year
-
-
-
(294,163)
(294,163)
(85,146)
(379,309)
Other comprehensive income
- Deferred tax on other comprehensive income
-
(82,634)
-
-
(82,634)
-
(82,634)
-
(82,634)
-
-
(82,634)
-
(82,634)
- Dividend paid
-
-
-
(123,174)
(123,174)
-
(123,174)
Balance as at 31st December 2022
368,256
694,465
19,842
1,572,596
2,655,159
119,530
2,774,688
Company
Stated
Revaluation
General
Retained
Total
capital
reserve
reserve
earnings
Equity
Balance as at 1st April 2021
368,256
674,781
19,842
604,873
1,667,752
Total comprehensive income
- Profit for the year
-
-
-
325,678
325,678
- Dividend paid
-
-
-
(253,191)
(253,191)
Balance as at 31st December 2021
368,256
674,781
19,842
677,360
1,740,239
Balance as at 1st April 2022
368,256
674,781
19,842
913,908
1,976,787
Total comprehensive income
- Profit for the year
-
-
-
295,410
295,410
Other comprehensive income
- Deferred tax on other comprehensive income
-
(82,634)
-
-
(82,634)
-
(82,634)
-
-
(82,634)
- Dividend paid
-
-
-
(123,174)
(123,174)
Balance as at 31st December 2022
368,256
592,147
19,842
1,086,144
2,066,389
Segmental Information
GROUP
COMPANY
For the period ended 31st December
2022
2021
Variance
2022
2021
Variance
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Turnover
Flooring and tile accessories
2,916,752
1,613,664
80.8%
2,916,752
1,613,664
80.8%
Aluminium products
3,902,633
4,574,100
-14.7%
-
-
-
Inter Segment sales
(22,200)
(88,501)
-74.9%
-
Consolidated turnover
6,797,184
6,099,263
11.4%
2,916,752
1,613,664
80.8%
Profit/ (Loss) before tax
Flooring and tile accessories
422,642
407,563
3.7%
422,642
407,563
3.7%
Aluminium products
(833,852)
416,090
-300.4%
-
-
-
Consolidated profit/ (Loss) before tax
(411,210)
823,653
-149.9%
422,642
407,563
3.7%
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The notes to the financial statement on page 5 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
SWISSTEK ( CEYLON) PLC
PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
Group
Company
Period ended
31-12-2022
31-12-2021
31-12-2022
31-12-2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit/(loss) before tax
(411,210)
823,653
422,642
407,563
Adjustments for;
Depreciation
137,777
128,809
41,685
38,579
Amotisation of leased assets
4,298
3,025
-
-
Provision on retirement benefit obligation
9,726
10,077
2,025
1,665
Interest cost
1,171,253
123,569
176,539
37,378
Dividend income
-
-
-
(118,670)
Exchange loss / (gain)
392,365
3,889
(92,717)
(2,359)
Operating profit/(loss) before working capital changes
1,304,209
1,093,022
550,174
364,156
Changes in working capital
- (Increase)/Decrease in inventory
(2,620,202)
(813,748)
(303,062)
(29,902)
- (Increase)/Decrease in trade & other receivables
834,971
(558,448)
(203,339)
(78,598)
- (Increase)/Decrease in amounts due from/to related parties
10,831
32,697
(21,089)
1,839
- Increase/(Decrease) in trade & other payables
(671,228)
1,268,374
194,875
(7,640)
- Contract Asset
(7,282)
(178)
(7,282)
(178)
- Contract Liability
(2,303)
(23,788)
(2,303)
(23,788)
Cash generated from operations
(1,151,004)
997,931
207,974
225,889
Interest paid
(982,734)
(116,091)
(167,333)
(24,364)
Tax paid
(201,001)
(88,374)
(130,739)
(68,069)
Gratuity payments
(1,077)
(422)
(1,077)
(122)
Net cash generated from/(used) in operating activities
(2,335,815)
793,044
(91,175)
133,334
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(301,024)
(608,103)
(230,209)
(449,977)
Dividend Income
-
-
-
118,670
Net cash generated from/(used) in investing activities
(301,024)
(608,103)
(230,209)
(331,307)
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividend paid
(123,174)
(270,331)
(123,174)
(253,191)
Loan Obtained
7,569,689
5,818,188
1,383,383
1,579,096
Repayment of borrowings
(5,451,649)
(5,569,991)
(1,232,782)
(1,096,857)
Net cash generated from/(used) in financing activities
1,994,866
(22,134)
27,427
229,048
Net Increase/ (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(641,974)
162,807
(293,957)
31,075
Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
95,688
(113,617)
270,630
48,205
Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the period (Note a)
(546,286)
49,190
(23,327)
79,280
Notes
Analysis of cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period
Cash at banks and cash in hand
368,226
337,629
281,784
232,401
Bank Overdraft
(914,512)
(288,439)
(305,111)
(153,121)
Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period
(546,286)
49,190
(23,327)
79,280
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
(0)
-
(0)
-
The notes to the financial statement on page 5 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
