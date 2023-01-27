Advanced search
Swisstek Ceylon : Interim Financial Statements as at 31-12-2022

01/27/2023 | 05:26am EST
Swisstek (Ceylon) PLC

Provisional Financial Statements

For the Nine Months Ended 31st December 2022

Page 1

SWISSTEK ( CEYLON) PLC

PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

GROUP

COMPANY

As at ;

31-12-2022

31-03-2022

31-12-2022

31-03-2022

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

3,598,721

3,435,474

1,979,921

1,791,397

Investment property

211,985

211,985

211,985

211,985

Other long term investment

56,667

56,667

229,784

229,784

Non current assets

3,867,373

3,704,126

2,421,690

2,233,166

Inventories

5,468,375

2,848,173

559,059

255,997

Trade & other receivables

2,724,060

3,559,031

763,261

559,921

Income tax receivable

43,237

-

-

-

Contract Assets

36,625

29,343

36,625

29,343

Amounts due from related parties

16,697

4,789

100,950

65,133

Cash & cash equivalents

368,226

575,657

281,784

378,320

Current assets

8,657,219

7,016,993

1,741,679

1,288,714

Total assets

12,524,592

10,721,119

4,163,369

3,521,880

EQUITY

Stated capital

368,256

368,256

368,256

368,256

Reserves

714,307

796,941

611,989

694,623

Retained Earnings

1,572,596

1,989,933

1,086,144

913,908

Equity attributable to owners of the company

2,655,159

3,155,130

2,066,389

1,976,787

Non controlling interest

119,530

204,676

-

-

Total equity

2,774,689

3,359,806

2,066,389

1,976,787

Liabilities

Retirement benefits obligation

57,724

49,051

11,901

10,953

Lease Rental Payable after one year

20,860

21,576

-

-

Deferred tax liability

352,148

369,555

366,353

224,628

Long term borrowings payable after one year

269,566

494,071

113,037

304,208

Non current liabilities

700,298

934,253

491,292

539,789

Trade & other payables

2,046,829

2,124,998

465,908

354,544

Contract liabilities

1,533

3,836

1,533

3,836

Long term borrowings payable within one year

223,819

223,819

123,819

123,819

Short term loans

5,790,426

3,445,119

686,090

344,318

Amount due to related parties

63,418

40,679

16,405

1,677

Lease Rental Payable within one year

2,247

4,083

-

-

Income tax payable

6,822

104,558

6,822

69,420

Bank overdrafts

914,512

479,968

305,111

107,690

Current liabilities

9,049,606

6,427,060

1,605,688

1,005,304

Total liabilities

9,749,904

7,361,313

2,096,981

1,545,094

Total equity and liabilities

12,524,592

10,721,119

4,163,369

3,521,880

Net asset value per share ( Rs.)

19.40

23.05

15.10

14.44

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The notes to the financial statement on page 5 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

It is certified that the interim financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

General Manager-Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.

Signed for and on behalf of the board by

Sgd.

Sgd.

Chairman

Managing Director

26th January 2023

Page 2

SWISSTEK ( CEYLON) PLC

PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

GROUP

COMPANY

Period ended

31-12-2022

31-12-2021

Variance

31-12-2022

31-12-2021

Variance

Unaudited

Unaudited

% for the

Unaudited

Unaudited

% for the

Quarter

9 Month

Quarter

9 Months

Nine

Quarter

6 Month

Quarter

9 Months

Nine

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Months

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Months

Sales ( net of tax)

1,488,714

6,797,184

2,656,355

6,099,263

11

1,010,665

2,916,752

669,262

1,613,664

81

Cost of sales

(1,033,509)

(4,840,746)

(1,894,774)

(4,507,571)

(7)

(798,097)

(2,192,602)

(485,868)

(1,179,129)

(86)

Gross profit

455,205

1,956,438

761,581

1,591,692

23

212,567

724,149

183,394

434,535

67

Other operating income

33,099

81,966

28,099

68,237

20

40,597

65,992

77,340

172,426

(62)

Distribution expenses

(211,391)

(632,497)

(197,011)

(477,287)

(33)

(59,063)

(201,964)

(40,593)

(112,585)

79

Administration expenses

(100,507)

(250,631)

(88,319)

(231,532)

(8)

(32,710)

(81,713)

(19,290)

(51,795)

58

Profit from operating activities

176,406

1,155,275

504,350

951,110

(21)

161,391

506,464

200,851

442,581

14

Net finance cost

(494,709)

(1,566,486)

(47,412)

(127,457)

(1,129)

(81,220)

(83,822)

(16,984)

(35,018)

139

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

(318,303)

(411,210)

456,938

823,653

150

80,172

422,642

183,867

407,563

4

Taxation

5,600

31,901

(92,313)

(179,704)

118

(74,003)

(127,232)

(32,815)

(81,885)

55

Profit/(Loss) for the period

(312,703)

(379,309)

364,625

643,949

159

6,169

295,410

151,052

325,678

(9)

Other Comprehensive income

Deferred tax on other comprehensive income

(82,634)

(82,634)

-

-

-

(82,634)

(82,634)

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the period

(82,634)

(82,634)

-

-

-

(82,634)

(82,634)

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

(395,337)

(461,944)

364,625

643,949

(172)

(76,465)

212,776

151,052

325,678

(35)

Attributable to:

Owners of the company

(272,465)

(294,163)

330,419

588,797

(150)

6,169

295,410

151,052

325,678

(9)

Non-controlling interest

(40,238)

(85,146)

34,206

55,152

(254)

-

-

-

-

Profit/(Loss) for the year

(312,703)

(379,309)

364,625

643,949

(159)

6,169

295,410

151,052

325,678

(9)

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the company

(355,099)

(376,797)

330,419

588,797

(164)

(76,465)

212,776

151,052

325,678

(35)

Non-controlling interest

(40,238)

(85,146)

34,206

55,152

(254)

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

(395,337)

(461,944)

364,625

643,949

(172)

(76,465)

212,776

151,052

325,678

(35)

Basic earnings per share (Rs.)

(1.99)

(2.15)

2.41

4.30

(150)

0.05

2.16

1.10

2.38

(9)

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The notes to the financial statement on page 5 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Page 3

SWISSTEK ( CEYLON) PLC

PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Group

Stated

Revaluation

General

Retained

Shareholders'

Non-controlling

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

earnings

funds

Interest

Equity

Balance as at 1st April 2021

368,256

777,099

19,842

1,533,341

2,698,535

182,392

2,880,930

Total comprehensive income

- Profit for the year

-

-

-

588,797

588,797

55,152

643,949

- Dividend paid

(253,191)

(253,191)

(17,140)

(270,331)

Balance as at 31st December 2021

368,256

777,099

19,842

1,868,947

3,034,141

220,404

3,254,548

Balance as at 1st April 2022

368,256

777,099

19,842

1,989,933

3,155,130

204,676

3,359,806

Total comprehensive income

- Profit/(Loss) for the year

-

-

-

(294,163)

(294,163)

(85,146)

(379,309)

Other comprehensive income

- Deferred tax on other comprehensive income

-

(82,634)

-

-

(82,634)

-

(82,634)

-

(82,634)

-

-

(82,634)

-

(82,634)

- Dividend paid

-

-

-

(123,174)

(123,174)

-

(123,174)

Balance as at 31st December 2022

368,256

694,465

19,842

1,572,596

2,655,159

119,530

2,774,688

Company

Stated

Revaluation

General

Retained

Total

capital

reserve

reserve

earnings

Equity

Balance as at 1st April 2021

368,256

674,781

19,842

604,873

1,667,752

Total comprehensive income

- Profit for the year

-

-

-

325,678

325,678

- Dividend paid

-

-

-

(253,191)

(253,191)

Balance as at 31st December 2021

368,256

674,781

19,842

677,360

1,740,239

Balance as at 1st April 2022

368,256

674,781

19,842

913,908

1,976,787

Total comprehensive income

- Profit for the year

-

-

-

295,410

295,410

Other comprehensive income

- Deferred tax on other comprehensive income

-

(82,634)

-

-

(82,634)

-

(82,634)

-

-

(82,634)

- Dividend paid

-

-

-

(123,174)

(123,174)

Balance as at 31st December 2022

368,256

592,147

19,842

1,086,144

2,066,389

Segmental Information

GROUP

COMPANY

For the period ended 31st December

2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Turnover

Flooring and tile accessories

2,916,752

1,613,664

80.8%

2,916,752

1,613,664

80.8%

Aluminium products

3,902,633

4,574,100

-14.7%

-

-

-

Inter Segment sales

(22,200)

(88,501)

-74.9%

-

Consolidated turnover

6,797,184

6,099,263

11.4%

2,916,752

1,613,664

80.8%

Profit/ (Loss) before tax

Flooring and tile accessories

422,642

407,563

3.7%

422,642

407,563

3.7%

Aluminium products

(833,852)

416,090

-300.4%

-

-

-

Consolidated profit/ (Loss) before tax

(411,210)

823,653

-149.9%

422,642

407,563

3.7%

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The notes to the financial statement on page 5 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Page 4

SWISSTEK ( CEYLON) PLC

PROVISIONAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2022

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Group

Company

Period ended

31-12-2022

31-12-2021

31-12-2022

31-12-2021

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit/(loss) before tax

(411,210)

823,653

422,642

407,563

Adjustments for;

Depreciation

137,777

128,809

41,685

38,579

Amotisation of leased assets

4,298

3,025

-

-

Provision on retirement benefit obligation

9,726

10,077

2,025

1,665

Interest cost

1,171,253

123,569

176,539

37,378

Dividend income

-

-

-

(118,670)

Exchange loss / (gain)

392,365

3,889

(92,717)

(2,359)

Operating profit/(loss) before working capital changes

1,304,209

1,093,022

550,174

364,156

Changes in working capital

- (Increase)/Decrease in inventory

(2,620,202)

(813,748)

(303,062)

(29,902)

- (Increase)/Decrease in trade & other receivables

834,971

(558,448)

(203,339)

(78,598)

- (Increase)/Decrease in amounts due from/to related parties

10,831

32,697

(21,089)

1,839

- Increase/(Decrease) in trade & other payables

(671,228)

1,268,374

194,875

(7,640)

- Contract Asset

(7,282)

(178)

(7,282)

(178)

- Contract Liability

(2,303)

(23,788)

(2,303)

(23,788)

Cash generated from operations

(1,151,004)

997,931

207,974

225,889

Interest paid

(982,734)

(116,091)

(167,333)

(24,364)

Tax paid

(201,001)

(88,374)

(130,739)

(68,069)

Gratuity payments

(1,077)

(422)

(1,077)

(122)

Net cash generated from/(used) in operating activities

(2,335,815)

793,044

(91,175)

133,334

CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(301,024)

(608,103)

(230,209)

(449,977)

Dividend Income

-

-

-

118,670

Net cash generated from/(used) in investing activities

(301,024)

(608,103)

(230,209)

(331,307)

CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividend paid

(123,174)

(270,331)

(123,174)

(253,191)

Loan Obtained

7,569,689

5,818,188

1,383,383

1,579,096

Repayment of borrowings

(5,451,649)

(5,569,991)

(1,232,782)

(1,096,857)

Net cash generated from/(used) in financing activities

1,994,866

(22,134)

27,427

229,048

Net Increase/ (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(641,974)

162,807

(293,957)

31,075

Cash & cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

95,688

(113,617)

270,630

48,205

Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the period (Note a)

(546,286)

49,190

(23,327)

79,280

Notes

Analysis of cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period

Cash at banks and cash in hand

368,226

337,629

281,784

232,401

Bank Overdraft

(914,512)

(288,439)

(305,111)

(153,121)

Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period

(546,286)

49,190

(23,327)

79,280

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

(0)

-

(0)

-

The notes to the financial statement on page 5 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

