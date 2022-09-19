Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Switch, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWCH   US87105L1044

SWITCH, INC.

(SWCH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
34.02 USD   +0.06%
04:40pSWITCH : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:38pINSIDER SELL : Switch
MT
08/22Game Developer -Atom Switch teams up with Hiro Capital for InfestStation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Switch : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/19/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Thomas Thomas A
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Switch, Inc. [SWCH] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O SWITCH, INC. , 7135 SOUTH DECATUR BOULEVARD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
LAS VEGAS NV 89118
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Thomas Thomas A
C/O SWITCH, INC.
7135 SOUTH DECATUR BOULEVARD
LAS VEGAS, NV89118


Signatures
/s/ Gabriel Nacht, as Attorney-in-Fact for Thomas A. Thomas 2022-09-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on November 18, 2021.
(2) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. The shares were sold in multiple trades at prices ranging from $33.98 to $34.02, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the SEC staff, the Issuer or a security holder of the Issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Switch Inc. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 20:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 673 M - -
Net income 2022 407 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 917 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 5 331 M 5 331 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 9,86x
Nbr of Employees 829
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart SWITCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Switch, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWITCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 34,00 $
Average target price 33,47 $
Spread / Average Target -1,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rob Roy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Morton President, Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
Gabe Nacht Chief Financial Officer
Missy Young Chief Information Officer
Eddie Schutter Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWITCH, INC.18.72%5 331
INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-40.50%4 638
WIWYNN CORPORATION-30.04%4 357
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.41.75%3 261
ASROCK INCORPORATION-61.46%405
EMBEDWAY TECHNOLOGIES (SHANGHAI) CORPORATION-27.10%355