    SWCH   US87105L1044

SWITCH, INC.

(SWCH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/11 10:18:58 am EDT
33.54 USD   +9.06%
09:47aSWITCH STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Switch, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
BU
09:32aThinking about buying stock in BP, Li Auto, Switch, Better Therapeutics, or Nio?
PR
09:09aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
Switch Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Switch, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

05/11/2022 | 09:47am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) to DigitalBridge Group, Inc. for $34.25 per share is fair to Switch shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Switch shareholders to contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Switch and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Switch shareholders; (2) determine whether DigitalBridge is underpaying for Switch; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Switch shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Switch shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Switch shareholders to contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 671 M - -
Net income 2022 35,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 819 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 141x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 4 624 M 4 624 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,61x
EV / Sales 2023 8,80x
Nbr of Employees 829
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart SWITCH, INC.
Switch, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SWITCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 30,75 $
Average target price 31,46 $
Spread / Average Target 2,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rob Roy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Morton President, Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
Gabe Nacht Chief Financial Officer
Missy Young Chief Information Officer
Eddie Schutter Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWITCH, INC.7.37%4 624
WIWYNN CORPORATION-15.16%5 565
INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.89%5 422
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.16.22%2 651
ASROCK INCORPORATION-45.29%637
EMBEDWAY TECHNOLOGIES (SHANGHAI) CORPORATION-31.29%360