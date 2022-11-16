SWK : Corporate Presentation – November 2022

Statements in this presentation that are not strictly historical, and any statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward- looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for subsequent periods. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.
Our specialty finance and asset management businesses are conducted through separate subsidiaries and the Company conducts its operations in a manner that is excluded from the definition of an investment company and exempt from registration and regulation under the Investment Company Act of 1940.
This presentation is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, investment product or investment advisory services, including such services offered by SWK Advisors LLC. This presentation does not contain all of the information necessary to make an investment decision, including, but not limited to, the risks, fees and investment strategies of investing in life science investments. Any offering is made only pursuant to the relevant information memorandum, a relevant subscription agreement or investment management agreement, and SWK Advisors LLC's Form ADV, all of which must be read in their entirety. All investors must be "accredited investors" and/or "qualified purchasers" as defined in the securities laws before they can invest with SWK Advisors LLC.
Life science securities may rely on milestone payments and/or a royalty stream from an underlying drug, device, or product which may or may not have received approval of the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). If the underlying drug, device, or product does not receive FDA approval, it could negatively impact the securities, including the payments of principal and/or interest. In addition, the introduction of new drugs, devices, or products onto the market could negatively impact the securities, since that may decrease sales and/or prices of the underlying drug, device, or product. Changes to Medicare reimbursement or third-party payor pricing could negatively impact the securities, since they could negatively impact the prices and/or sales of the underlying drug, device, or product. There is also risk that the licensing agreement that governs the payment of royalties may terminate, which could negatively impact the securities. There is also the risk that litigation involving the underlying drug, device, or product could negatively impact the securities, including payments of principal and/or interest on any securities.
2
SWK Holdings - Overview
Custom financing solutions for commercial-stage healthcare companies and royalty owners
Underserved, High-
Need Market
Demonstrated
Success, Attractive
Returns
Focus on Shareholder
Returns
SWK targets $5mm to $25mm financings, a market niche that is largely ignored by larger market participants and generates attractive full-cycle returns
Business focus is secured financings and royalty monetizations but will selectively consider equity-like opportunities
Experienced and aligned management and Board with extensive life science network
As of November 14, 2022, completed financings with 48 parties deploying $692mm of capital
Targets unlevered, mid-teens gross return on capital with a portfolio effective yield of 14.3% for 3Q22
30 exits from inception through November 14, 2022 generating a 20% IRR and 1.4x MOIC
Specialty finance segment generated a 11.1% LTM adjusted return on finance segment tangible book value**
Compounded book value per share at a 10% CAGR from 4Q12 to 3Q22's $21.15
Demonstrated shareholder value creation: Share repurchases, NASDAQ uplisting, and Board reconstitution
Shareholder value creation strategy:
Increase book value per share at a 10% CAGR
Serve as partner of choice for small and mid-sized life sciences companies and inventors
Generate current income to utilize SWK's substantial NOL asset, $154mm as of December 31, 2021
Effective yield is the rate at which income is expected to be recognized pursuant to the Company's revenue recognition policies, if all payments are received pursuant to the terms of the finance receivable; excludes warrants
Numerator is specialty finance division's adjusted non-GAAP net income; Denominator is shareholders equity less the deferred tax asset and Enteris PP&E and net intangibles and goodwill, which adds-back the contingent consideration payable
3
SWK Holdings - Segments
SWK operates through two segments: Life Science Specialty Finance and Enteris BioPharma
Centered on SWK's core focus on monetizing revenue streams and intellectual property
LIFE SCIENCE SPECIALTY FINANCE
ENTERIS BIOPHARMA
• Senior secured term loans
• Peptelligence® and
• Royalties
ProPerma™ dosing
technologies
• Synthetic royalties
• CDMO and CMO services
• Product acquisitions
• 505b2 drug development
4
Life Science Finance Opportunity
Achieve high current yield from investment in non-correlated assets
Access to capital is challenging for small/mid-sized life science companies - Few participants exist for sub-$25mm life science financings
Life science products are highly portable
Approved & marketed products and/or royalty streams are valuable collateral
Revenues are predictable and have low correlation to economic growth and macro factors
Mitigate FDA & clinical trial risk by focusing on commercial opportunities
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
SWK Holdings Corp. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 17:58:09 UTC.