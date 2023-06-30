VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2023: SWMBRD Sports Inc. (CSE: SWIM) ("SWMBRD" or the "Company") announces today that it has it has engaged Mr. Liam Greenlaw as a consultant of the Company. Mr. Greenlaw is a self-taught creative director who has created award winning advertising campaigns and directed over a hundred television commercials. The Company has agreed to engage Mr. Greenlaw for a term of twelve months, subject to earlier termination by the Company upon 10 days' written notice or by the Consultant upon 30 days' notice. For the first two months of the term, the Company has agreed to grant Mr. Greenlaw 400,000 RSUs. For the third month of the term and thereafter, the Company has agreed, subject to finances, to pay Mr. Greenlaw a monthly cash fee of $10,000. Alternatively, the Company and Mr. Greenlaw may agree on additional grants of RSUs in lieu of the cash payments.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Ketchum, Killum & Wynn Creative Inc. ("KKW Creative"), a B.C. based company specializing in Shopify development and digital marketing, to provide website design, development and support services to the Company. The Company has agreed grant KKW Creative 100,000 RSUs in consideration for the proposed website design and development and one year of website support.

in connection with Mr. Greenlaw and KKW Creative's engagement as consultants, the Company has awarded (the "Awards") an aggregate of 500,000 RSUs of the Company to Mr. Greenlaw and KKW Creative. Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company. All of the RSUs will vest immediately on the date of the Award.

All 500,000 of the RSUs and common shares underlying such RSUs are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About SWMBRD Sports Inc.

SWMBRD Sports Inc. is a Vancouver, B.C. based sporting goods company looking to enable millions to rethink their way of recreating in the water. Management believes that SWMBRD's proprietary aquatic sports board, by virtue of its patented design, is revolutionary in how it empowers the human body in the water like nothing before, giving water lovers of all ages and abilities the freedom to explore all aquatic environments with ease. By offering an aquatic board sport that is versatile, easy to use, easy to store, and which can be used by all ages and body types in any body of water (rivers, oceans, lakes and pools),

the Company believes SWMBRD and the sport of swimboarding has the potential to become one of the most popular board sports in the world, and a great aquatic brand. The Company has refined manufacturing techniques most relevant to the SWMBRD and has successfully produced demonstration fleets of fully functioning boards, which have been in rigorous real-world use in Hawaii, Canada and Greece. The Company has now commenced large scale mass production under an OEM agreement with Tahe Outdoors, Vannes, France - the preeminent board sport manufacturer in Europe.

For further information please contact:

www.swmbrd.com

Justin Schroenn - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

E-mail: justin.schroenn@swmbrd.com

Telephone: 778-870-1497

Matthew Schroenn - Vice President and Director

E-mail: matthew.schroenn@swmbrd.com

Telephone: 604-375 4664

Gareth Schroenn - Vice President

E-mail: gareth.schroenn@swmbrd.com

Telephone: 604-339-2721

