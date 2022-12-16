Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  SWMBRD Sports Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SWIM   CA78502J1075

SWMBRD SPORTS INC.

(SWIM)
End-of-day quote CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-14
0.0450 CAD   -25.00%
10:31aSWMBRD Sports announces company has started mass production of its proprietary Swimboard
EQ
12/14SWMBRD Announces Commencement of Mass Production of Proprietary Swimboard, Appoints Russell A. Farrow Ltd. as Customs Broker and Engages MarketOne for Investor Relations
AQ
11/25SWMBRD Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
SWMBRD Sports announces company has started mass production of its proprietary Swimboard

12/16/2022 | 10:31am EST
EQS-News: SWMBRD Sports Inc
SWMBRD Sports announces company has started mass production of its proprietary Swimboard

16.12.2022 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Contact Details

Proactive Canada

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

16.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SWMBRD Sports Inc
United States
ISIN: CA78502J1075
EQS News ID: 1515743

 
End of News EQS News Service

1515743  16.12.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Chart SWMBRD SPORTS INC.
Managers and Directors
Justin Schroenn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jody Bellefleur Chief Financial Officer
Chris Kypriotis Independent Chairman
Michael Hodge Independent Director
Matthew Schroenn Secretary, Independent Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWMBRD SPORTS INC.0.00%3
ASICS CORPORATION20.59%4 092
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.-23.76%3 867
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-68.23%3 863
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-14.88%3 172
FLUIDRA, S.A.-58.81%2 927