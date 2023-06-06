Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sword Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWP   FR0004180578

SWORD GROUP SE

(SWP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:05 2023-06-06 am EDT
40.50 EUR   -0.61%
12:19pSword Group : 1st step in integrating Artificial Intelligence into its business model: AAA subsidiary put up for sale as of 31/05/23
GL
12:18pSword Group : 1st step in integrating Artificial Intelligence into its business model: AAA subsidiary put up for sale as of 31/05/23
AQ
12:09pFinancial Announcement | 1st Step In Integrating Artificial Intelligence Into Its Business Model : AAA subsidiary put up for sale as of 31/05/23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Financial Announcement | 1st step in integrating Artificial Intelligence into its business model: AAA subsidiary put up for sale as of 31/05/23

06/06/2023 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sword Group SE published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 16:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SWORD GROUP SE
12:19pSword Group : 1st step in integrating Artificial Intelligence into its business model: AAA..
GL
12:18pSword Group : 1st step in integrating Artificial Intelligence into its business model: AAA..
AQ
12:09pFinancial Announcement | 1st Step In : AAA subsidiary put up for sale as of 31/05/23
PU
09:25aSword : SFAF Meeting | Presentation of H12023 Results
PU
05/02SWORD GROUP SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/26Sword Group | Results for the First Quarter of 2023
GL
04/26Sword Group | Results for the First Quarter of 2023
AQ
04/26SWORD GROUP SE : 1st quarter results
CO
03/28Sword Group : H2 2022 Report of the Liquidity Agreement
GL
03/28Sword Group : H2 2022 Report of the Liquidity Agreement
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 309 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2023 23,7 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
Net cash 2023 3,40 M 3,64 M 3,64 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 3,35%
Capitalization 389 M 416 M 416 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
EV / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart SWORD GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Sword Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWORD GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 40,75 €
Average target price 55,00 €
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacques Francois Mottard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Goosse Director & Finance Director
François Barbier Independent Director
François-Régis Ory Independent Director
Patrice Crochet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWORD GROUP SE3.43%416
ACCENTURE PLC14.09%192 270
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.99%145 796
SIEMENS AG22.28%134 584
IBM-5.19%120 443
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%89 334
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer