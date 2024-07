Sword: EBITDA margin down slightly in H1

Sword Group has reported EBITDA of 18.9 million euros for the first half of 2024, down 0.2 points to 12%, on sales of 156.9 million, up 15.7% on a like-for-like basis.



With the exception of the AAA and IACS acquisitions, the first half of 2024 was characterized by sustained growth despite the current international context", emphasizes the IT services group, which confirms its 2028 business plan.



