  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sword Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWP   FR0004180578

SWORD GROUP SE

(SWP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-08-31 am EDT
40.00 EUR    0.00%
02:01pSWORD GROUP : Availability of the H1 2022 Financial Report
GL
02:00pSWORD GROUP : Availability of the H1 2022 Financial Report
AQ
01:51pSWORD : Financial Announcement | Availability of the H1 2022 Financial Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sword : Financial Announcement | Availability of the H1 2022 Financial Report

08/31/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
Disclaimer

Sword Group SE published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 17:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 257 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2022 124 M 125 M 125 M
Net cash 2022 6,37 M 6,38 M 6,38 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,08x
Yield 2022 3,00%
Capitalization 381 M 384 M 382 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart SWORD GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Sword Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWORD GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 40,00 €
Average target price 49,67 €
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacques Francois Mottard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Goosse Director & Finance Director
François Barbier Independent Director
François-Régis Ory Independent Director
Patrice Crochet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWORD GROUP SE-8.36%382
ACCENTURE PLC-29.44%185 020
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.10%147 611
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.40%102 047
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.91%78 671
SNOWFLAKE INC.-45.46%58 763