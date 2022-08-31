|
Sword : Financial Announcement | Availability of the H1 2022 Financial Report
You might also like
One of the following
Disclaimer
Sword Group SE published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 17:50:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about SWORD GROUP SE
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
257 M
257 M
257 M
|Net income 2022
|
124 M
125 M
125 M
|Net cash 2022
|
6,37 M
6,38 M
6,38 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|3,08x
|Yield 2022
|3,00%
|
|Capitalization
|
381 M
384 M
382 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,46x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,27x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|64,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SWORD GROUP SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|40,00 €
|Average target price
|49,67 €
|Spread / Average Target
|24,2%