Sword Group SE is a specialized IT Engineering Service Company organized into skills and expertise centers. The company provides high added value consulting and integration services to its customers. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - IT Services (97.6%); - Solutions (2.4%). Net sales break down by market between government (41.7%), industry, energy and utilities (33.3%), banking, insurance and finance (12.4%) and other (12.6%; primarily healthcare and telecommunications). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Benelux/ Spain/European Union (31.8%), the United Kingdom (34.1%), Canada and Switzerland (25.6%), the United States (3.6%) and other (4.9%).