Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Sword Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWP   FR0004180578

SWORD GROUP SE

(SWP)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/22 11:35:16 am
38.15 EUR   -5.57%
03:10pSWORD : International Women's Day | An interview with some of Sword's employees
PU
03/01SWORD : Data & AI | Best Practice Patterns
PU
02/28Sword Group to Divest Governance, Risk & Compliance Unit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sword : International Women's Day | An interview with some of Sword's employees

03/07/2022 | 03:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every year on 8th March, International Women's Day (IWD) is marked across the world as a celebration of the positive value women bring to the world, their families and communities. The campaign theme for International Women's Day 2022 is #BreakTheBias.
Today, Sword speaks to some of the women working in various positions across the company to find out their thoughts in celebration of the #BreakTheBias campaign.

Read more

Disclaimer

Sword Group SE published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 20:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SWORD GROUP SE
03:10pSWORD : International Women's Day | An interview with some of Sword's employees
PU
03/01SWORD : Data & AI | Best Practice Patterns
PU
02/28Sword Group to Divest Governance, Risk & Compliance Unit
MT
02/28SWORD GROUP : Sale of Sword's Governance, Risk and Compliance Business
AQ
02/28Sword Group S.E. Signs Sales and Purchase Agreement with Riskonnect
CI
02/28Riskonnect, Inc. entered into Sales and Purchase Agreement to acquire Sword GRC from Sw..
CI
02/03SWORD : A Data-Driven Journey
PU
01/25SWORD GROUP : 2021 Fourth Quarterly Results | Exceptional Profitability
AQ
01/25Sword Group S.E. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
01/25SWORD GROUP SE : 4th quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 211 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2021 15,2 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net cash 2021 27,0 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 2,97%
Capitalization 364 M 395 M 395 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart SWORD GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Sword Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWORD GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 40,40 €
Average target price 53,20 €
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jacques Francois Mottard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Goosse Director & Finance Director
François Barbier Independent Director
François-Régis Ory Independent Director
Patrice Crochet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SWORD GROUP SE-7.45%421
ACCENTURE PLC-24.22%198 549
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.72%170 434
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.27%113 871
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.71%94 431
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.46%87 563