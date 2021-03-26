Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sword Group SE    SWP   FR0004180578

SWORD GROUP SE

(SWP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 03/26 12:35:24 pm
39 EUR   +0.91%
01:49pSWORD  : Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting | Povision…
PU
01:43pSWORD  : | Annual Accounts 2020
PU
01:37pSWORD  : | VPC / Proxy Participation Form for the EOGM of 04-28-2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sword : | VPC / Proxy Participation Form for the EOGM of 04-28-2021

03/26/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM FOR VOTING BY CORRESPONDENCE OR BY PROXY VOTING

SWORD GROUP SE

European Company with a share capital of 9,544,965 Euros

Registered office: 2-4, rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof (Luxembourg) RCS Luxembourg : B 168.244

FORMS THAT DO NOT ARRIVE

BEFORE

APRIL 23rd, 2021 AT THE REGISTERED

OFFICE WILL NOT BE TAKEN INTO

ACCOUNT

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY

MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Of April 28th, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the registered office

CHOOSE 1 or 2 or 3

If you choose 1 or 2 or 3, please tick the corresponding boxes

1

I GIVE POWER TO THE PRESIDENT And authorise him to vote in my name

Date and sign below without filling in the boxes 2 and 3

IMPORTANT: Before choosing between the three (3) possibilities 1 or 2 or 3, please carefully read the instructions on the back side

2

FORM FOR VOTING BY CORRESPONDENCE

I will not attend to the General Meeting of Shareholders and I vote by mail by granting irrevocable power to the President with the following voting instructions:

See reverse (1):

Resolutions For

1

2

3

4

6

7

8

9

10

Against Abstention

Should amendments or new resolutions be proposed to the shareholders during the meeting:

- I grant power to the President to vote in my name

- I abstain

- I grant power to (see reverse (3)] to:

to vote in my name

Executed in .................................. , on .......................

Signature (see reverse (1))

PLADM01:476031v1._

  • Owner

  • □ Bare-owner

  • □ Usufructuary of ………… registered share(s) of the above mentioned company as evidenced by the registration of shares in an account opened in my name in the books of the said company

3

FORM FOR PROXY VOTE

I will not attend to the General Meeting of Shareholders and I grant poser of representation to:

M (Last name, first name, address)

With the following voting instructions: See reverse (2):

11

12

13

□ □

Last name, First name, Address of the shareholder

SE OF THE DOCUMENT

IMPORTANT: The Shareholder is requested to return this form* by using one of the four offered possibilities:

1

Grant power to the President (date and sign on the other side without filling in [2] or [3])

2 3

Vote by correspondence (tick the box [2], fill in the voting instructions, and date and sign at the other side)

Grant power to a designated person (tick the box [3], fill in the voting instructions, and date and sign at the other side)

WHATEVER OPTION IS CHOSEN, THE SIGNATURE OF THE SHAREHOLDER IS ESSENTIAL

(1) The signatory is requested to write very precisely his/her last name (in capital letters), first name and address or registered office in the area designated for this purpose; if this information already appears on the form, the signatory is requested to check it and, if necessary, to correct it.

For legal entities, please indicate last name, first name and capacity of the authorised signatory.

If the signatory is not personally a shareholder (for instance: Legal administrator, Tutor etc.) he/she must indicate his/her last name, first name and capacity to sign the voting form.

The form sent for a General Meeting is valid for any other successive general meeting held with the same agenda.

POWER TO THE PRESIDENT OR

1

VOTE BY CORRESPONDENCE 3

2

POWER TO A DESIGNATED PERSON

(2) Law dated May 24th, 2011 related to the exercise of certain rights of shareholders at general

3) Law dated May 24th, 2011 related to the exercise of certain rights of shareholders at general

shareholder's meetings of listed companies and in accordance with the company's by-laws

shareholder's meetings of listed companies

Art. 19 C: « Shareholders who want to vote by correspondence, should ask the company a voting in

Art. 8 (1): "Every shareholder shall have the right to appoint any other natural or legal person (corporation

writing».

body or natural person) as proxy holder to attend and vote at the general meeting in his name. The proxy

holder shall enjoy the same rights to speak and ask questions in the general meeting as those to which the

For the purposes of determining whether there is a quorum, only forms received by the company at least

shareholder thus represented would be entitled»

three (3) days before the meeting shall be taken into account.

Art. 8 (4) : « The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the instructions issued by the appointed

If you wish to vote by correspondence, you must imperatively tick the box n° 3 on the front side of this

shareholder ». You are consequently requested to vote « yes », « no » or to « abstain » by filling in the

document.

voting instructions related to each resolution.

In that case, you are requested to vote « yes », « no » or to « abstain » by filling in the voting instructions

related to each resolution.

* The text of the agenda is included in the notice attached to this form, the draft of the resolutions is listed on the website of the company www.sword-group.com during a continuous period beginning at the time that the notice of the meeting is published, and including the day of the general meeting.

PLADM01:476031v1._

Disclaimer

Sword Group SE published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 17:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SWORD GROUP SE
01:49pSWORD  : Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting | Povision…
PU
01:43pSWORD  : | Annual Accounts 2020
PU
01:37pSWORD  : | VPC / Proxy Participation Form for the EOGM of 04-28-2021
PU
01:00pSWORD GROUP : EOGM Notice Convocation April 28 2021 - Only available in French
GL
03/10SWORD GROUP : FY2020 Results - 2021 Objectives: Organic Growth: +13% - EBITDA Ma..
GL
03/10SWORD GROUP SE  : Annual results
CO
01/25SWORD  : Business Plan 2021-2024
PU
01/25SWORD  : Financial Announcement | Results for the Fourth Quarter…
PU
01/25SWORD GROUP : 2020 Fourth Quarterly Results | Back to Fundamentals
AQ
01/25SWORD GROUP SE  : 4th quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 212 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2020 55,0 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
Net cash 2020 80,5 M 95,0 M 95,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,71x
Yield 2020 7,24%
Capitalization 369 M 434 M 435 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart SWORD GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Sword Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWORD GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,53 €
Last Close Price 38,65 €
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacques Francois Mottard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Goosse Director & Finance Director
François Barbier Independent Director
François-Régis Ory Independent Director
Patrice Crochet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWORD GROUP SE23.29%446
ACCENTURE PLC2.83%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.06%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.77%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.15%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED6.21%80 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ