Sword : | VPC / Proxy Participation Form for the EOGM of 04-28-2021

FORM FOR VOTING BY CORRESPONDENCE OR BY PROXY VOTING

SWORD GROUP SE

European Company with a share capital of 9,544,965 Euros

Registered office: 2-4, rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof (Luxembourg) RCS Luxembourg : B 168.244

FORMS THAT DO NOT ARRIVE

BEFORE

APRIL 23rd, 2021 AT THE REGISTERED

OFFICE WILL NOT BE TAKEN INTO

ACCOUNT

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY

MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Of April 28th, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the registered office

CHOOSE 1 or 2 or 3

If you choose 1 or 2 or 3, please tick the corresponding boxes

1

I GIVE POWER TO THE PRESIDENT And authorise him to vote in my name

Date and sign below without filling in the boxes 2 and 3

IMPORTANT: Before choosing between the three (3) possibilities 1 or 2 or 3, please carefully read the instructions on the back side

2

FORM FOR VOTING BY CORRESPONDENCE

I will not attend to the General Meeting of Shareholders and I vote by mail by granting irrevocable power to the President with the following voting instructions:

See reverse (1):

Resolutions For

1

2

3

4

6

7

8

9

10

Against Abstention

Should amendments or new resolutions be proposed to the shareholders during the meeting:

- I grant power to the President to vote in my name

- I abstain

- I grant power to (see reverse (3)] to: to vote in my name □ Executed in .................................. , on ....................... Signature (see reverse (1)) PLADM01:476031v1._

□ Owner

□ Bare-owner

□ Usufructuary of ………… registered share(s) of the above mentioned company as evidenced by the registration of shares in an account opened in my name in the books of the said company

3

FORM FOR PROXY VOTE

I will not attend to the General Meeting of Shareholders and I grant poser of representation to:

M (Last name, first name, address)

With the following voting instructions: See reverse (2):

11

12

13

□ □

Last name, First name, Address of the shareholder

SE OF THE DOCUMENT

IMPORTANT: The Shareholder is requested to return this form* by using one of the four offered possibilities:

1

Grant power to the President (date and sign on the other side without filling in [2] or [3])

2 3

Vote by correspondence (tick the box [2], fill in the voting instructions, and date and sign at the other side)

Grant power to a designated person (tick the box [3], fill in the voting instructions, and date and sign at the other side)

WHATEVER OPTION IS CHOSEN, THE SIGNATURE OF THE SHAREHOLDER IS ESSENTIAL

(1) The signatory is requested to write very precisely his/her last name (in capital letters), first name and address or registered office in the area designated for this purpose; if this information already appears on the form, the signatory is requested to check it and, if necessary, to correct it.

For legal entities, please indicate last name, first name and capacity of the authorised signatory.

If the signatory is not personally a shareholder (for instance: Legal administrator, Tutor etc.) he/she must indicate his/her last name, first name and capacity to sign the voting form.

The form sent for a General Meeting is valid for any other successive general meeting held with the same agenda.

POWER TO THE PRESIDENT OR

1

VOTE BY CORRESPONDENCE 3

2

POWER TO A DESIGNATED PERSON

(2) Law dated May 24th, 2011 related to the exercise of certain rights of shareholders at general 3) Law dated May 24th, 2011 related to the exercise of certain rights of shareholders at general shareholder's meetings of listed companies and in accordance with the company's by-laws shareholder's meetings of listed companies Art. 19 C: « Shareholders who want to vote by correspondence, should ask the company a voting in Art. 8 (1): "Every shareholder shall have the right to appoint any other natural or legal person (corporation writing». body or natural person) as proxy holder to attend and vote at the general meeting in his name. The proxy holder shall enjoy the same rights to speak and ask questions in the general meeting as those to which the For the purposes of determining whether there is a quorum, only forms received by the company at least shareholder thus represented would be entitled» three (3) days before the meeting shall be taken into account. Art. 8 (4) : « The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the instructions issued by the appointed If you wish to vote by correspondence, you must imperatively tick the box n° 3 on the front side of this shareholder ». You are consequently requested to vote « yes », « no » or to « abstain » by filling in the document. voting instructions related to each resolution. In that case, you are requested to vote « yes », « no » or to « abstain » by filling in the voting instructions related to each resolution.

* The text of the agenda is included in the notice attached to this form, the draft of the resolutions is listed on the website of the company www.sword-group.com during a continuous period beginning at the time that the notice of the meeting is published, and including the day of the general meeting.

