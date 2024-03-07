Sword: targets reassessed, 2023 much better than expected

March 07, 2024 at 03:53 am EST Share

Sword Group announced on Wednesday evening that it had reassessed its organic growth prospects for the period 2024-2028, after doing much better than expected last year.



The digital transition specialist, which is holding an investor meeting in Paris today, says it expects annual organic growth of around 15%, with stable profitability close to 12%.



In January, Sword had indicated that it was expecting growth of over 13% accompanied by a margin of 12% per annum until 2028, i.e. a doubling of sales over five years.



On the basis of its new projections, the group says it expects sales in excess of 320 million euros by 2024, compared with analysts' expectations of 317 million euros.



The dividend proposed to the Annual General Meeting will be 1.7 euros per share, again above consensus expectations (1.45 euros).



This announcement comes as the company recorded organic growth last year four points above its target.



Initially projected at 15%, organic growth reached 19% in 2023.



In its press release, Sword states that its cash collection was 'particularly strong' in the second half, enabling it to post a cash position of 32.6 million euros at December 31, 2023, compared with 15.8 million euros at the end of June 2023.



Its profitability (Ebitda margin) stood at 12.3% last year.



Following these announcements, the share price of the IT and digital projects specialist, which employs over 3,000 people in some 50 countries, rose by nearly 6% on Thursday morning on the Paris Bourse.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.