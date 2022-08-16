Log in
    SWVL   VGG863021090

SWVL HOLDINGS CORP.

(SWVL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
1.700 USD   -4.49%
04:34pSWVL : to Announce First Half 2022 Results on August 17, 2022
PU
08/10Swvl Launches $20 Million Private Placement; Shares Tumble Early
MT
08/10Swvl Announces $20 Million Private Placement
PR
Swvl : to Announce First Half 2022 Results on August 17, 2022

08/16/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
Swvl to Announce First Half 2022 Results on August 17, 2022

NEW YORK, August 16, 2022 -- Swvl Holdings Corp ("Swvl" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWVL), a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, today announced that the company's first half 2022 financial results will be released before market open on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The company's earnings press release, condensed interim consolidated financial statements and supplementary materials will be made available on the Swvl Investor Relations website at https://investors.swvl.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Swvl will subsequently announce the date and open the registration for the conference call to discuss the results.

About Swvl

Swvl is a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, offering intercity, intracity, B2B and B2G transportation across > 20 countries. The Company's platform provides complimentary semi-private alternatives to public transportation for individuals who cannot access or afford private options. Every day, Swvl's parallel mass transit systems are empowering individuals to go where they want, when they want - making mobility safer, more efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly. Customers can book their rides on an easy-to-use proprietary app with varied payment options and 24 / 7 access to high-quality private buses and vans.

Swvl was co-founded by Mostafa Kandil, who began his career at Rocket Internet, where he launched the car sales platform Carmudi in the Philippines, which became the largest car classifieds company in the country in just six months. He then served as Rocket Internet's Head of Operations. In 2016, Kandil joined Careem, a ride-sharing company and the first unicorn in the Middle East. He supported the platform's expansion into multiple new markets.

For additional information about Swvl, please visit www.swvl.com.

Investor Contact

Youssef Salem

Swvl CFO

Investor.relations@swvl.com

Disclaimer

Swvl Holdings Corporation published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 20:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
