Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEGI   US8711561055

SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

(SEGI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:57 2022-08-22 pm EDT
0.002000 USD   +5.26%
05:46pSYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT : Quarterly report ended June 30 2022
PU
08/16SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT : Notification of Late Filing June 30 2022
PU
07/21IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sycamore Entertainment : Quarterly report ended June 30 2022

08/22/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sycamore Entertainment

Group Inc.

Financial Statements

June 30, 2022

SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND FOOTNOTES

(unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND FOOTNOTES

(unaudited)

For the Three and Six Months Ended

30-Jun-22

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Balance Sheet

F-1

Statement of Operations

F-2

Statement of Stockholders' Equity

F-3

Statement of Cash Flows

F-4

Notes to Financial Statements

F-5

SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

June 30,

December 31,

ASSETS

2022

2021

Current assets

Restricted cash

$

30,000

$

30,000

Prepaid assets

5,000

-

Total current assets

35,000

30,000

Intangible assets - net

616,620

408,433

Total assets

$

651,620

$

438,433

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

5,107,272

$

6,648,948

Due to investors

6,557,500

6,697,914

Current portion of long-term notes payable

139,000

168,642

Derivative liability on convertible notes

-

8,353,232

Total current liabilities

11,803,772

21,868,736

Other liabilities

Long-term notes payable, related parties

661,020

394,824

Total other liabilities

661,020

394,824

Total liabilities

12,464,792

22,263,560

Stockholders' equity

Common stock (Par value $0.001, 5,100,000,000 shares

authorized; 5,070,000,000 and 2,462,630,816 issued and

outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021;

Preferred Stock, par value $.001, 1 share authorized and

issued as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021)

5,070,000

2,462,631

Additional paid-in captial

10,624,016

2,311,654

Accumulated deficit

(27,507,188)

(26,599,412)

Total stockholders' equity

(11,813,172)

(21,825,127)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

651,620

$

438,433

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements

F-1

SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June

June 30,

30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

Advertising revenue

$

3

$

-

$

3

$

-

Total revenues

3

-

3

-

Cost of sales

Cost of services

862,000

849

2,688,000

10,935

Total cost of sales

862,000

849

2,688,000

10,935

Gross loss

(861,997)

(849)

(2,687,997)

(10,935)

Operating expenses

Sales and marketing

27,179

2,613

27,179

3,902,613

General and administrative

588,062

121,466

619,114

193,415

Total operating expenses

615,241

124,079

646,293

4,096,028

Operating loss

(1,477,238)

(124,928)

(3,334,290)

(4,106,963)

Other income (expense)

Merchandise sales

-

-

-

1,477

Gain/(loss) on derivative liability

7,648,984

549,574,170

8,353,232

230,456,170

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(5,978,047)

-

(5,978,047)

-

Gain on note retirement

71,783

-

71,783

-

Interest expense

(9,745)

(491,754)

(20,454)

(499,042)

Total other income (expense)

1,732,975

549,082,416

2,426,514

229,958,605

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

255,737

548,957,488

(907,776)

225,851,642

Benefit from income taxes

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss)

$

255,737

$

548,957,488

$

(907,776)

$

225,851,642

Net loss per share of common stock:

Basic

$

0.00

$

0.28

$

0.00

$

0.12

Fully diluted

$

0.00

$

0.04

$

(0.00)

$

0.02

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic

5,070,000,000

1,957,417,066

5,070,000,000

1,957,417,066

Fully diluted

5,070,000,000

13,587,251,250

5,682,630,000

13,587,251,250

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements

F-2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 21:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
05:46pSYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT : Quarterly report ended June 30 2022
PU
08/16SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT : Notification of Late Filing June 30 2022
PU
07/21IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring ..
AQ
06/30IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Coverage Initiated for Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc.
AQ
06/27SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT : Disclosure for interim Financial Report 03/31/2022
PU
06/17SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT : Supplement to Attorney Letter for Annual Report 12/31/2021
PU
05/31SEGI.TV Sponsors Floyd Mayweather's TMT Racing for The Coca-Cola 600
PR
04/01SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT : Notice of Late Filing - Annual Report
PU
03/25Legacy Boxing Series to be streamed for free on SEGI.TV
PR
03/25Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. Announces Legacy Sports Management and Coresports Ha..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -232 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3,72 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,63 M 9,63 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5 875x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward A. Sylvan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alfred Sloan Independent Director
Jason You Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.-87.25%10
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-34.39%14 586
BOLLORÉ SE-3.58%13 966
VIVENDI SE-24.46%9 191
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-32.42%6 740
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.43.68%5 274