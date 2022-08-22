Sycamore Entertainment : Quarterly report ended June 30 2022
Sycamore Entertainment
Group Inc.
Financial Statements
June 30, 2022
SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND FOOTNOTES
(unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND FOOTNOTES
(unaudited)
For the Three and Six Months Ended
30-Jun-22
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Balance Sheet
F-1
Statement of Operations
F-2
Statement of Stockholders' Equity
F-3
Statement of Cash Flows
F-4
Notes to Financial Statements
F-5
SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
2022
2021
Current assets
Restricted cash
$
30,000
$
30,000
Prepaid assets
5,000
-
Total current assets
35,000
30,000
Intangible assets - net
616,620
408,433
Total assets
$
651,620
$
438,433
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
5,107,272
$
6,648,948
Due to investors
6,557,500
6,697,914
Current portion of long-term notes payable
139,000
168,642
Derivative liability on convertible notes
-
8,353,232
Total current liabilities
11,803,772
21,868,736
Other liabilities
Long-term notes payable, related parties
661,020
394,824
Total other liabilities
661,020
394,824
Total liabilities
12,464,792
22,263,560
Stockholders' equity
Common stock (Par value $0.001, 5,100,000,000 shares
authorized; 5,070,000,000 and 2,462,630,816 issued and
outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021;
Preferred Stock, par value $.001, 1 share authorized and
issued as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021)
5,070,000
2,462,631
Additional paid-in captial
10,624,016
2,311,654
Accumulated deficit
(27,507,188)
(26,599,412)
Total stockholders' equity
(11,813,172)
(21,825,127)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
651,620
$
438,433
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements
F-1
SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June
June 30,
30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Advertising revenue
$
3
$
-
$
3
$
-
Total revenues
3
-
3
-
Cost of sales
Cost of services
862,000
849
2,688,000
10,935
Total cost of sales
862,000
849
2,688,000
10,935
Gross loss
(861,997)
(849)
(2,687,997)
(10,935)
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing
27,179
2,613
27,179
3,902,613
General and administrative
588,062
121,466
619,114
193,415
Total operating expenses
615,241
124,079
646,293
4,096,028
Operating loss
(1,477,238)
(124,928)
(3,334,290)
(4,106,963)
Other income (expense)
Merchandise sales
-
-
-
1,477
Gain/(loss) on derivative liability
7,648,984
549,574,170
8,353,232
230,456,170
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(5,978,047)
-
(5,978,047)
-
Gain on note retirement
71,783
-
71,783
-
Interest expense
(9,745)
(491,754)
(20,454)
(499,042)
Total other income (expense)
1,732,975
549,082,416
2,426,514
229,958,605
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
255,737
548,957,488
(907,776)
225,851,642
Benefit from income taxes
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss)
$
255,737
$
548,957,488
$
(907,776)
$
225,851,642
Net loss per share of common stock:
Basic
$
0.00
$
0.28
$
0.00
$
0.12
Fully diluted
$
0.00
$
0.04
$
(0.00)
$
0.02
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
5,070,000,000
1,957,417,066
5,070,000,000
1,957,417,066
Fully diluted
5,070,000,000
13,587,251,250
5,682,630,000
13,587,251,250
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements
F-2
