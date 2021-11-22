Sycamore Entertainment : SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND FOOTNOTES
(unaudited)
For the Three and Nine Months Ended
30-Sep-21
SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
(145)
$
355,187
Prepaid marketing costs
-
1,503,500
Restricted cash
30,000
-
Total current assets
29,855
1,858,687
Intangible assets - net
262,112
194,542
Total assets
$
291,967
$
2,053,229
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
6,537,280
$
5,894,458
Notes payable
7,186,914
3,218,914
Convertible notes payable
480,935
480,935
Derivative liability on convertible notes payable
18,567,446
232,987,000
Note payable - related party
270,938
377,224
Total current liabilities
32,772,575
242,958,531
Total liabilities
32,772,575
242,958,531
Stockholders' deficit
Common stock (Par value $0.001, 2,500,000,000 shares
authorized; 1,957,417,066 issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020)
1,957,417
1,957,417
Accumulated deficit
(34,438,025)
(242,862,719)
Total stockholders' deficit
(32,480,608)
(240,905,302)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
291,967
$
2,053,229
See accompanying notes to financial statements
F-1
SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
For the Three Months Ended September
For the Nine Months Ended September
30,
30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
VOD revenue
Cost of revenues
$
-
$
-
$
10,935
$
-
Gross (loss) profit
-
-
(10,935)
-
Operating expenses
General and administrative
35,364
96,250
5,706,577
295,750
Total operating expenses
35,364
96,250
5,706,577
295,750
Operating loss
(35,364)
(96,250)
(5,717,512)
(295,750)
Other income (expense)
Gain (loss) on derivative liability
(16,036,616)
-
214,419,554
-
Interest expense
221,693
(6,877)
(277,348)
(20,630)
Total other income (expense)
(15,814,923)
(6,877)
214,142,206
(20,630)
Income/(loss) before provision for income taxes
(15,850,287)
(103,127)
208,424,694
(316,380)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss)
$
(15,850,287)
$
(103,127)
$
208,424,694
$
(316,380)
Net loss per share of common stock:
Basic
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
$
0.11
$
(0.00)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
1,957,417,066
1,957,417,066
1,957,417,066
1,957,417,066
See accompanying notes to financial statements
F-2
SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC. STATEMENT OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Balance, December 31, 2019
Net loss, year ended December 31, 2020
Balance, December 31, 2020
Net income, nine months ended September 30, 2021
Balance, September 30, 2021
Common Stock
Shares
Amount
Accumulated Deficit
Total
1,957,417,066
$ 1,957,417
$
(11,141,949)
$
(9,184,532)
(231,720,770) (231,720,770)
1,957,417,066
$ 1,957,417
$
(242,862,719)
$
(240,905,302)
208,424,694
208,424,694
1,957,417,066
$ 1,957,417
$
(34,438,025)
$
(32,480,608)
See accompanying notes to financial statements
F-3
SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
208,424,694
$
(316,380)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
(Gain) loss on derivative fair value
(214,419,554)
-
Accrued interest expense
(277,348)
20,630
Amortization expense
80,344
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Prepaid marketing costs
1,503,500
-
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
649,232
288,750
Net cash used in operating activities
(4,039,132)
(7,000)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of intellectual property
(147,914)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(147,914)
-
Cash flows from financing activities
Net borrowings from notes payable
3,968,000
-
Net (repayment) borrowings on note payable - related party
(106,286)
7,000
Net cash provided by financing activities
3,861,714
7,000
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(325,332)
-
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
355,187
-
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
$
29,855
$
-
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
-
$
-
Cash paid for taxes
$
-
$
-
See accompanying notes to financial statements
F-4
