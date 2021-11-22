Log in
Sycamore Entertainment : SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

11/22/2021
SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND FOOTNOTES

(unaudited)

For the Three and Nine Months Ended

30-Sep-21

SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

(145)

$

355,187

Prepaid marketing costs

-

1,503,500

Restricted cash

30,000

-

Total current assets

29,855

1,858,687

Intangible assets - net

262,112

194,542

Total assets

$

291,967

$

2,053,229

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

6,537,280

$

5,894,458

Notes payable

7,186,914

3,218,914

Convertible notes payable

480,935

480,935

Derivative liability on convertible notes payable

18,567,446

232,987,000

Note payable - related party

270,938

377,224

Total current liabilities

32,772,575

242,958,531

Total liabilities

32,772,575

242,958,531

Stockholders' deficit

Common stock (Par value $0.001, 2,500,000,000 shares

authorized; 1,957,417,066 issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020)

1,957,417

1,957,417

Accumulated deficit

(34,438,025)

(242,862,719)

Total stockholders' deficit

(32,480,608)

(240,905,302)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

291,967

$

2,053,229

See accompanying notes to financial statements

F-1

SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended September

For the Nine Months Ended September

30,

30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

VOD revenue

Cost of revenues

$

-

$

-

$

10,935

$

-

Gross (loss) profit

-

-

(10,935)

-

Operating expenses

General and administrative

35,364

96,250

5,706,577

295,750

Total operating expenses

35,364

96,250

5,706,577

295,750

Operating loss

(35,364)

(96,250)

(5,717,512)

(295,750)

Other income (expense)

Gain (loss) on derivative liability

(16,036,616)

-

214,419,554

-

Interest expense

221,693

(6,877)

(277,348)

(20,630)

Total other income (expense)

(15,814,923)

(6,877)

214,142,206

(20,630)

Income/(loss) before provision for income taxes

(15,850,287)

(103,127)

208,424,694

(316,380)

Provision for income taxes

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss)

$

(15,850,287)

$

(103,127)

$

208,424,694

$

(316,380)

Net loss per share of common stock:

Basic

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

$

0.11

$

(0.00)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic

1,957,417,066

1,957,417,066

1,957,417,066

1,957,417,066

See accompanying notes to financial statements

F-2

SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC. STATEMENT OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Balance, December 31, 2019

Net loss, year ended December 31, 2020

Balance, December 31, 2020

Net income, nine months ended September 30, 2021

Balance, September 30, 2021

Common Stock

Shares

Amount

Accumulated Deficit

Total

1,957,417,066

$ 1,957,417

$

(11,141,949)

$

(9,184,532)

(231,720,770) (231,720,770)

1,957,417,066

$ 1,957,417

$

(242,862,719)

$

(240,905,302)

208,424,694208,424,694

1,957,417,066

$ 1,957,417

$

(34,438,025)

$

(32,480,608)

See accompanying notes to financial statements

F-3

SYCAMORE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income (loss)

$

208,424,694

$

(316,380)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

(Gain) loss on derivative fair value

(214,419,554)

-

Accrued interest expense

(277,348)

20,630

Amortization expense

80,344

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Prepaid marketing costs

1,503,500

-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

649,232

288,750

Net cash used in operating activities

(4,039,132)

(7,000)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of intellectual property

(147,914)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(147,914)

-

Cash flows from financing activities

Net borrowings from notes payable

3,968,000

-

Net (repayment) borrowings on note payable - related party

(106,286)

7,000

Net cash provided by financing activities

3,861,714

7,000

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(325,332)

-

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

355,187

-

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

$

29,855

$

-

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

$

-

$

-

Cash paid for taxes

$

-

$

-

See accompanying notes to financial statements

F-4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:17:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
