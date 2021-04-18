Sycamore Entertainment and SEGI.TV Extend Chip Ganassi Relationship By Partnering on No. 10 Indy Car Driven By Alex Palou

HOLLYWOOD, April 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (SEGI) is pleased to announce that it has signed a multi-year, multi-race primary partnership agreement with 13-time and reigning INDYCAR Champions, Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on the No. 10 Honda driven by Alex Palou.

After announcing a primary partnership with CGR in Extreme E in December of 2020 that put SEGI.TV on a Global stage, this Indycar partnership further increases brand awareness and name recognition as a premier sponsor for the CGR NTT INDYCAR SERIES team.

23-year-old Alex Palou joins CGR for his second season in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES after scoring his first-career podium at Road America in his rookie season in 2020, while also impressing with a seventh-place qualifying effort in his first attempt at the Indianapolis 500.

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America's premier open-wheel auto racing series known as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The series features an international field of the world's most versatile drivers - including CGR’s six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden and defending Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato - who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The season currently consists of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader.

Chip Ganassi is a fixture in the auto racing industry for more than 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative team owners in the world. Sycamore Entertainment and SEGI.TV will leverage the world-wide recognition of the CGR Race Team and its legendary status in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

NBC Sports is the exclusive U.S. television home for INDYCAR, with all races airing live on NBC and NBCSN in 2021, highlighted by the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on NBC on May 30.

“We are thrilled to extend our sponsorship relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing. The team continues to personify inclusion and diversity while taking into consideration environmental issues. In fact, what really interested us in this series was that we recently learned about the innovation and progress of these cars toward the development of hybrid engines, cleaner fuels and the eventual movement toward to zero emission racing. We wanted to become involved in that change at an early stage.” Says Edward Sylvan, CEO of SEGI.TV. He goes on to say “We take our partnership with CGR seriously and we are excited that they are open to being frontrunners in the changes taking place in this sport of racing.”

SEGI.TV is currently streaming on Web, Roku, IOS, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart Television and Android. Gaming consoles will follow in mid-2021. The first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race is in Birmingham, AL on April 18th of 2021. For more information on INDYCAR and the race schedule please click here.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group. (SEGI):

Sycamore Entertainment is a diversified entertainment company that specializes in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores’ management team utilizes its long standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print and & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release.

About SEGI.TV:

About Chip Ganassi Racing:

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include four cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, two cars in the NASCAR Cup Series and one car in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Extreme E. Overall, his teams have 20 championships and more than 225 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis, and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh.

