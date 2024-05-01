















Company Announcement No 15/2024



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa, Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk







1 May 2024

Dear Sirs

Change of share capital

At the AGM of Sydbank A/S held on 21 March 2024 it was resolved to reduce the Bank’s share capital by nominally DKK 19,119,000 by cancelling 1,911,900 shares which were purchased under the Bank’s share buyback programme in 2023.

The creditors’ time limit for filing claims has expired and the Board of Directors has subsequently decided to implement the capital reduction. The capital reduction will be registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Sydbank’s total share capital represents nominally DKK 545,884,200, equal to 54,588,420 shares of DKK 10 each (54,588,420 voting rights).

As a result of the capital reduction the Bank’s Articles of Association have been amended with respect to the size of the share capital. The revised Articles of Association are available at sydbank.dk and sydbank.com.

Yours sincerely

Sydbank A/S

