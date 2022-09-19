Company Announcement No 46/2022
|19 September 2022
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S raises guidance for 2022
Profit after tax in the range of DKK 1,500-1,700m now expected
Expectations for profit after tax are adjusted upwards to be in the range of DKK 1,500-1,700m. In connection with the release of the Interim Report – First Half 2022 on 24 August 2022, we announced that we expected profit after tax to be in the range of DKK 1,350-1,550m for 2022.
Developments in Q3 2022 have been characterised by:
- a significant increase in core income
- continued tight cost control
Impairment charges for loans and advances etc are expected to have a limited impact on profit for Q3 2022. The management estimates are expected to be unchanged at end-Q3 2022.
The outlook for 2022 is subject to uncertainty and depends on financial market developments and macroeconomic factors.
Sydbank’s Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2022 will be released on 2 November 2022 as planned.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
