    SYDB   DK0010311471

SYDBANK A/S

(SYDB)
2022-09-19
225.80 DKK   -2.17%
Company Announcement No 46/2022

09/19/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
Company Announcement No 46/2022

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark



Tel +45 70 10 78 79
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk



19 September 2022 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S raises guidance for 2022

Profit after tax in the range of DKK 1,500-1,700m now expected

Expectations for profit after tax are adjusted upwards to be in the range of DKK 1,500-1,700m. In connection with the release of the Interim Report – First Half 2022 on 24 August 2022, we announced that we expected profit after tax to be in the range of DKK 1,350-1,550m for 2022.

Developments in Q3 2022 have been characterised by:

  • a significant increase in core income
  • continued tight cost control

Impairment charges for loans and advances etc are expected to have a limited impact on profit for Q3 2022. The management estimates are expected to be unchanged at end-Q3 2022.

The outlook for 2022 is subject to uncertainty and depends on financial market developments and macroeconomic factors.

Sydbank’s Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2022 will be released on 2 November 2022 as planned.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO                    Deputy Group Chief Executive

Additional information
Jørn Adam Møller, Deputy Group Chief Executive, tel +45 74 37 20 30
Susanne Ingemann Faber, Press Manager, tel +45 26 29 11 29

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 5 068 M 683 M 683 M
Net income 2022 1 598 M 215 M 215 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,28x
Yield 2022 6,03%
Capitalization 13 175 M 1 775 M 1 775 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 017
Free-Float 97,4%
