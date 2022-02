Company Announcement No 02/2022



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk







21 February 2022

Dear Sirs

Early redemption of T2 capital

Sydbank has received the approval of the Danish FSA to redeem T2 capital of EUR 100m. The T2 capital was raised on 11 March 2014 with maturity on 11 March 2027 (ISIN: XS1201870828). Redemption will be made as at 11 March 2022.

Yours sincerely

Sydbank A/S

Attachment