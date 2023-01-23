Advanced search
    SYDB   DK0010311471

SYDBANK A/S

(SYDB)
2023-01-23
314.00 DKK   -1.51%
Expectations for profit in 2023

01/23/2023
Company Announcement 01/2023

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark



Tel +45 70 10 78 79
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk



23 January 2023 

Dear Sirs

Expectations for profit in 2023

Sydbank expects profit after tax in the range of DKK 1,900-2,200m.

The expectations for profit in 2023 are based on the following:

  • Negative growth is projected for the Danish economy
  • Core income is expected to be higher than in 2022
  • Costs (core earnings) are projected to be higher than in 2022
  • Impairment charges are forecast to represent a minor expense
  • Non-recurring costs are expected to be in the range of DKK 50-60m

The outlook is subject to uncertainty and depends on financial market developments and macroeconomic factors which can affect the level of impairment charges.

Sydbank’s Annual Report for 2022 will be released on 1 March 2023 as planned.

Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Group Executive Vice President

Additional information
Jørn Adam Møller, Deputy Group Chief Executive, tel +45 74 37 20 30 Susanne Ingemann Faber, Press Manager, tel +45 26 29 11 29

Attachment


03:16aExpectations for profit in 2023
GL
03:16aExpectations for profit in 2023
GL
01/17Moody's Affirms Danish Banking Group Sydbank's Deposit Ratings With Stable Outlook
MT
01/11European shares rise on bets of easing rate hikes; Direct Line plunges
RE
01/10Danish Central Bank, Private Lenders Hit By Cyber Attack On Websites
MT
2022Tranche Update on Sydbank A/S's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 2, 2022.
CI
2022Sydbank A/S share buyback programme completed – transactions in week 51
GL
2022Sydbank A/S share buyback programme completed – transactions in week 51
GL
2022European shares fall as festive cheer fades on rate hike worries
RE
2022Statement re Sydbank A/S to revise its expectations upwards as regards profit for 2022
GL
Financials
Sales 2022 5 426 M 791 M 791 M
Net income 2022 1 741 M 254 M 254 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 4,77%
Capitalization 17 989 M 2 621 M 2 621 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 040
Free-Float 96,3%
Managers and Directors
Karen Frøsig Chief Executive Officer
Jacob Stig Blomberg Head-Finance
Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen Chairman
Jacob F. Kristiansen Head-Information Technology & Development
Erik Meldgaard Head-IT Service & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYDBANK A/S8.95%2 621
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.73%396 217
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.20%270 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 919
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.37%168 381
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 542