  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Sydbank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SYDB   DK0010311471

SYDBANK A/S

(SYDB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:39 2022-06-13 am EDT
231.90 DKK   -4.17%
09:21aMajor shareholder announcement – Dimensional Holdings Inc.
GL
03:45aSYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 23
GL
03:45aSYDBANK SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 23
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Major shareholder announcement – Dimensional Holdings Inc.

06/13/2022 | 09:21am EDT
Company Announcement No 26/2022		Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark



Tel +45 70 10 78 79
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk



13 June 2022 

Major shareholder announcement – Dimensional Holdings Inc.

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 10 June 2022 Sydbank was informed that as at 7 June 2022, the indirect holdings of Dimensional Holdings Inc., 6300 Bee Cave Road, Building One, Austin, Texas 78746, USA, represent 5.014% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 054 M 715 M 715 M
Net income 2022 1 555 M 220 M 220 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,92x
Yield 2022 5,74%
Capitalization 13 995 M 1 979 M 1 979 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 059
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SYDBANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Sydbank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYDBANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 242,00 DKK
Average target price 285,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karen Frøsig Chief Executive Officer
Jørn Adam Møller Head-Finance
Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen Chairman
Jacob F. Kristiansen Head-Information Technology & Development
Morten Barsballe Nielsen Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYDBANK A/S17.02%1 979
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.50%351 124
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.44%267 247
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.41%238 792
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 793
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.63%151 965